Army Meals 7.JPG

The Theodore Roosevelt Warrior Restaurant was the winner of the Thanksgiving meal competition, with the Iron Horse Warrior Restaurant placing second.

 Ricky Green | Herald

The preparations started weeks in advance, with long hours of planning and creating masterpieces in cake and ice. The cooking began Saturday morning, preparing the meats they would cook for Tuesday, with little to no sleep to be had in the final days.

It did not matter to the cooks at the Warrior Restaurant dining facilities on Fort Hood, however — the competition was on to prove who could make the best Thanksgiving meal, and all the teams vied fiercely for the bragging rights.

Army Meals 8.JPG

Army personnel and officers enjoyed food, fun and fellowship at the Fort Hood Annual Thanksgiving meal competition on Tuesday.
Army Meals 3.JPG

People gathered at several dining halls for the Fort Hood meal competition to enjoy food and fellowship.
