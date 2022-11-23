The preparations started weeks in advance, with long hours of planning and creating masterpieces in cake and ice. The cooking began Saturday morning, preparing the meats they would cook for Tuesday, with little to no sleep to be had in the final days.
It did not matter to the cooks at the Warrior Restaurant dining facilities on Fort Hood, however — the competition was on to prove who could make the best Thanksgiving meal, and all the teams vied fiercely for the bragging rights.
It wouldn’t be easy, however, because the judges included the entire command team from III Corps: Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur “Cliff” Burgoyne Jr., and both deputy commanders, Maj. Gen. Christopher G. Beck and British Maj. Gen. Michael R. Keating. They were joined by the Fort Hood Garrison command team of Col. Chad R. Foster and Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin Hall.
Beginning at the Always Ready Warrior Restaurant, the heavy hitters began tasting the meals and meeting with the soldiers and family members who flooded in for a good holiday meal.
“I have not gotten to sleep in almost 72 hours, so there’s a lot that goes into setting up the Thanksgiving meal,” said Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Hall, Always Ready Warrior Restaurant manager.
The amount of work the soldiers put into the competition was evident.
“We started cooking on Saturday. You have to marinate your meats and everything — nobody wants dried turkeys and hams, prime rib and everything,” Hall said. “You have to plan out your meal — it’s a competition, so you don’t want the same thing that all the rest of the DFACs are having. Yes, it’s Thanksgiving, so a majority of it may be the same, but you want to stand out.”
The tour of dining facilities was followed by Ironhorse, then on to Black Jack, Patriot and Theodore Roosevelt. At each, the hard work of the cooks could be seen in the decorations and the smiles on soldiers’ faces as they ate. Leaders from the units serviced by each facility were in their dress uniforms and behind the counters feeding the troops.
“Honestly, I think this meal is one of the best they’ve had in a while. I eat here every day, and I am absolutely in love with the meal they have planned here today,” said Spc. Jaycub Brackwell, 15th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, at the Black Jack Warrior Restaurant. “They definitely went out of their way — like, their sweet potatoes tasted just like mama’s homemade sweet potatoes.
“I love the decorations, I love how everything looks like a casino. It’s awesome — it definitely looks like they put a lot of time and effort into it.”
For the fancy cakes decorating the facilities, preparation began well in advance.
“It took like three weeks worth of effort getting ready,” said Pfc. Ashley Ferreiro, pastry chef at Patriot, 553 Field Feeding Company. “The cakes, it was like every day we were trying to make one cake and we were spending 10 or 12 hours on every cake. I’m happy how it came out. To be honest, I like it — I love it. This is the best meal we have every year.”
As for the leadership feeding the soldiers, there is a very good reason, said 1st Sgt. Richard Delgado, first sergeant, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Chemical Battalion, at Patriot.
“It’s very important for us to do this at this kind of time of the year, which is when a lot of soldiers don’t have their families, especially with their duties and deployments,” said Delgado. “We care about them, we take care of them and provide for them and this time be the one serving them a good meal. Give them good spirits for the holidays”
And doing so is a fantastic Army tradition as well, said Col. Kevin Bradley, commander, 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment, at the Theodore Roosevelt.
“We enjoy the fact that today, before we all send everyone out all over the country to go celebrate with their families, that we have a chance to come together, have a Thanksgiving lunch and really just get time to continue to get to know our soldiers, hear their stories and celebrate what it means to be in the same organization, the Brave Rifles, together,” he said.
Bradley said he and his fellow soldiers truly appreciated the hard work the cooks put into the meal.
“I see a lot of smiling faces, some full plates — a couple of double plates, obviously — getting the most out of today,” Bradley said. “I think everyone appreciates a good Thanksgiving meal. We’re absolutely grateful for all the hard work (of the cooks).”
The hard work paid off at the end of the competition, as the Theodore Roosevelt won the bragging rights with Ironhorse a close runner up. Theodore Roosevelt serves the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
“I’m truly proud of them,” Bradley said of his dining facility troopers. “I just want to say, for all of our soldiers, I hope they have a great Thanksgiving, whether they are here or going back to celebrate with their families, I hope they have a great weekend, stay safe, and look forward to having them back in December to continue some training before heading out for Christmas.”
The facilities will remain open on Thursday with regular service hours.
