COPPERAS COVE — III Corps deputy commanding general Maj. Gen. Michael Keating pounded home the message at the Copperas Cove Military Affairs Dinner last Thursday that the U.S. military is falling short of its recruitment goals. Keating’s remarks echoed what the Department of Defense officials testified on Capitol Hill in April. Pentagon data reveals that fewer young Americans want to serve, and due to obesity and other problems, fewer are qualified.
Keating learned while in Cove that the community with a population of 34,000 is ranked seventh in the nation per capita for having the highest number of military recruits in the nation. Copperas Cove Independent School District deputy superintendent of instruction Amanda Crawley credited the success with a robust Junior ROTC program and a community and school district that support military families.
“Our JROTC is a Top 10% Battalion where more than 10% of our student population at the high school is enrolled in JROTC,” Crawley said.
Copperas Cove High School 2022 graduate Ethan Provost joined the Navy upon graduation. He reports for military duty today.
“My dad was already in the service and I wanted to follow in his footsteps, but chose a little bit of a different path. I really didn’t have a concrete reason for going in the Navy,” Provost said. “I just liked what they stand for and who they are. Serving means being able to honestly give back to my country from what it’s given to me.”
Copperas Cove High School 2020 graduate Dustin Jacoby joined the U.S. Army straight out of high school. He is stationed in Ansbach, Germany and repairs Apache helicopters.
“I chose the Army because all of my family has served in the Army, and this branch of service also had the job I was seeking,” Jacoby said. “The military is exactly what I thought it would be but also much more. I feel like I have a second family. Everyone looks out for one another no matter what the situation is. It is honestly a great time and experience.”
Copperas Cove High School 2017 graduate 2nd Lt. Kameron Gaskin serves in the U.S. Marine Corps and is stationed in Twentynine Palms, California. The logistics officer has one year of active duty under his belt and has already lived on three different bases.
“Marines join knowing all our equipment is old Army equipment. We have the smallest budget, the worst barracks, and the most difficult training. But, with all of that comes a bond thicker than blood and a group of individuals who would go to the ends of the earth and back for the Marines on their left and right. For every moment I’ve had where I thought, ‘man, this really sucks,’ I’ve had another moment thinking, ‘wow, I love the Marine Corps.’
