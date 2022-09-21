cove school

Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment receive handmade cards of appreciation from a student at Hettie Halstead Elementary School in Copperas Cove, the unit’s adopted school.

 courtesy

COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove Independent School District is recognized internationally for its support to military-connected students and their families. House Creek Elementary was named the best elementary school in the world in 2022 by the Military Child Education Coalition for providing support to military-connected students. Clements/Parsons Elementary garnered the international accolade in 2021.

CCISD Chief of Instructional Support Katherine Baney served as principal of Clements/Parsons Elementary when the school won the honor.

