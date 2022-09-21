COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove Independent School District is recognized internationally for its support to military-connected students and their families. House Creek Elementary was named the best elementary school in the world in 2022 by the Military Child Education Coalition for providing support to military-connected students. Clements/Parsons Elementary garnered the international accolade in 2021.
CCISD Chief of Instructional Support Katherine Baney served as principal of Clements/Parsons Elementary when the school won the honor.
“A positive atmosphere and strong relationships enable students to achieve, both academically and socially,” Baney said. “The goal is to continue to build a culture of kindness and inclusivity through acceptance, connections and relationships.”
CCISD expects that continued support to qualify its campuses for the Texas Education Agency’s Purple Military Star designation bestowed on school campuses that support the unique needs of military-connected students and their families. Campuses selected receive a special Purple Military Star designation to display.
Eight of 11 CCISD campuses, or 75%, earned the designation for the 2021-2022 school year.
Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy Assistant Principal Heather Peacock said Copperas Cove ISD has many initiatives in place to assist military-connected students as they transition in and out of the district.
“One of these is the military student identifier that helps our staff know who our military students are. Cove was one of the first districts to use this coding diligently,” Peacock said.
School counselors at all CCISD campuses also serve as military liaisons to provide support and resources to students and parents, as well as training and support for staff to meet the unique needs of military-connected students.
Several CCISD campuses support Student2Student groups which help welcome new students to each campus, providing them immediate support and friendship, reducing isolation and loneliness.
“Providing these tours for new students also helps build relationships and encourage new friendships. New students are immediately introduced to leaders on campus and feel more at ease,” said House Creek Elementary School Counselor Amy Simpson. “There is a sense of calm that comes over these new students as they walk with their peers through the hallways and get a feel for the campus.”
The TEA is expected to announce this year’s Purple Star designated schools later in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.