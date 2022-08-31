COPPERAS COVE — It’s been 13 years in the making, but the dream of becoming a teacher for military spouse Aydee Gonzalez is finally coming true thanks to Copperas Cove’s new Rising Instructors Soaring in Education Program that is funding the education for its staff members to obtain their bachelor’s degrees and teaching certifications. In return, spouses are required to work as a teacher for three years in the school district.

Gonzalez is married to Sgt. 1st Class Juan L. Gonzalez of the 2-5 Charlie Company, 1st Cavalry Division. The pair met while enrolled in college before getting married and having their first child. Aydee Gonzalez put her school on hold to care for their newborn. She became pregnant with their second child less than a year later and moved to Copperas Cove when her husband became stationed at Fort Hood. Deployment orders to Iraq soon followed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.