COPPERAS COVE — It’s been 13 years in the making, but the dream of becoming a teacher for military spouse Aydee Gonzalez is finally coming true thanks to Copperas Cove’s new Rising Instructors Soaring in Education Program that is funding the education for its staff members to obtain their bachelor’s degrees and teaching certifications. In return, spouses are required to work as a teacher for three years in the school district.
Gonzalez is married to Sgt. 1st Class Juan L. Gonzalez of the 2-5 Charlie Company, 1st Cavalry Division. The pair met while enrolled in college before getting married and having their first child. Aydee Gonzalez put her school on hold to care for their newborn. She became pregnant with their second child less than a year later and moved to Copperas Cove when her husband became stationed at Fort Hood. Deployment orders to Iraq soon followed.
“I became a stay-at-home mom to my two sons,” Gonzalez said. “The transition was tough, lonely, and terrifying. At the time, college was the last thought on my mind. This new military lifestyle quickly taught me that my husband’s demanding career as a tanker would leave him absent from home for days, weeks, and even months at a time. I tried my best to take care of all the responsibilities of being a mother and an Army wife, which left no time for me to pursue my bachelor’s degree or a career.”
After four years living in Copperas Cove, Gonzalez’s two boys attended Pre-K, and she took advantage of the My Career Advancement Account Scholarship to earn her associate degree before her husband was sent to Korea for a year and then Poland for nine months.
“These deployments gave me the opportunity to rediscover myself and think about my needs and wants. I realized that earning my bachelor’s degree and having a career was still very important,” Gonzalez said. When my husband returned home, I shared with him how I felt more comfortable with the idea of going back to work but only if I could find a job that would allow me to continue being present in the boys’ after-school activities both in sports and education.”
Gonzalez was hired as an instructional aide at Copperas Cove ISD to help students with math and reading skills.
“I enjoyed it so much that it got me thinking about finishing my bachelor’s degree and obtaining my teaching certification. I was about to enroll in college when I found out about CCISD’s R.I.S.E. program,” Gonzalez said. “Because I had earned 70 college credits through my associate degree, I qualified to be in the classroom as a second grade R.I.S.E. teacher at Clements/Parsons Elementary.”
Gonzalez is assigned a mentor teacher and works with instructional coaches in her classroom. Outside the classroom, she attends college classes to earn her bachelor’s degree at an accelerated pace for which CCISD pays in exchange for Gonzalez working as a teacher for three years in the school district.
“This opportunity has given my family financial peace of mind and given me the opportunity to be a role model for my children and students to always continue their educational goals no matter what life throws at them and to pursue careers that bring them joy just as teaching does for me,” Gonzalez said.
“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to finally have a chance to finish what I started 13 years ago and even more grateful to have a career, wonderful co-workers, and a great administration team that truly cares about its employees’ success. CCISD believes that if teachers are successful, then we can educate all children to truly become innovative thinkers and accomplish great things in life.”
