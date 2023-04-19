COPPERAS COVE — After spending much of his childhood growing up in Guam, a U.S. territorial island in the western Pacific, Chuck Moore decided joining the military would be a good way to get off the island where his father was stationed three times with the Air Force, see the world and forge his own path.
Instead of following in his dad’s footsteps, Moore decided to go Navy, and after basic training in San Diego and job school in Memphis, Tennessee, he got orders for his first duty assignment.
Back on Guam.
“I just shook my head,” the longtime Copperas Cove resident said. “I couldn’t believe it. But when you’re an E-4, you don’t question orders. You just do what you’re told.”
Moore was born in Savannah, Ga., when his dad was stationed at Hunter Army Airfield, then called Hunter Air Force Base. The family — mom, dad, Chuck, his three-year-old brother — moved to Guam when he was five months old.
After graduating high school, he went for one semester to the University of Guam, and then decided to join the military.
“I basically got bored,” he said. “I thought, ‘I need to get out and do something.’ I love Guam, but I had spent most of my life there and was ready for something new. There’s not a lot of ways to get off of Guam, unless you’re rich, so the military was one of the main ways that young people got a chance to do something with their lives. That’s one reason there are so many Guamanians in the service ... Plus, they’re extraordinarily patriotic.
“I’ve had an (military) I.D. card of one color or another in my pocket my whole life. I’ve been associated with the military in some fashion my entire life. So it was almost predestined (although) my father wasn’t thrilled when I joined the Navy.”
Moore trained as a radar technician, working on airborne radar systems for C-130s and P-3 aircraft, and spent five years in the Navy, all on Guam. He got out in 1979, went back to the University of Guam and earned a degree in secondary education, then went to work as a teacher at one of the two high schools on the island.
One day, he saw an ad in the newspaper about becoming a member of the new Guam Army National Guard and decided to go back into uniform.
“I enjoyed teaching,” Moore said. “It was fun, but back then teachers didn’t make much money — still don’t. So when I saw a chance to come back on full active duty as a second lieutenant, basically I doubled my income.
“I saw the ads in the paper and enlisted as one of the 31 original charter members of the Guam Army National Guard. They brought me in as an E-5, the same thing I had gotten out of the Navy as.
“The Guam Guard sent me to (officer candidate school) and then to Fort Lee (Virginia) for the Quartermaster Officer Basic course. This was in 1983 during the Reagan military buildup. I was asked to come on full active duty and jumped on it. At that time, a lieutenant made twice as much as a high school teacher. After jump school and parachute rigger training, I was assigned to Fort Lee.”
It was at Fort Lee that Moore met his wife, Pam. They have been married for 39 years and have three children and one grandchild.
“I was working as the (executive officer) of the parachute rigger training company,” Moore said. “The ones that all the soldiers are assigned to while they’re going through training. Fort Lee is also the training base for quartermaster officers going through the officer basic course there.
“I went one day to battalion headquarters, and I spotted her. She was assigned to a company right across the marching field, and I knew the first sergeant over there, so I called him and said, ‘Hey, I need a little bit of intel.’ He talked to her and found out she was single. I said, ‘OK, I can take it from here.’
“I walked across the field and introduced myself. She actually remembered seeing me when I was down at battalion headquarters. I got a date with her and things kind of progressed from there. She was coming through the officer training course at the time, and we got to know each other. She ran off to Airborne School, then came back to Fort Lee, and after that, we got married in 1984.
“Six months after our wedding, I was sent on a short tour to Korea as a rigger and she was deployed to Egypt. There was no email or FaceTime back then. For a year, we had only letters. Even phone calls were rare.
“We linked back up at Fort Lee, had a son and set off for five years in Germany.”
By the time their second child came along, Chuck and Pam decided it was time for a change. Two active duty soldiers trying to take care of two small kids was difficult, to say the least, but they also wanted at least a somewhat more stable homelife for the family.
“Day care was raising our kids,” Chuck said. “Many of the support systems in place today simply didn’t exist. When we were expecting our second son in 1988, Pam separated from the Army. She had served for five years and separated as a captain — a natural breakpoint for many officers. It was a tough decision. Her career was more promising than my own, but I had more years in, so she got out.”
After Germany and “the usual career assignments of company command and battalion staff,” Moore took aim at becoming an instructor at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The Army approved and he began to prepare for what became one of the most rewarding chapters in his career.
“I sent a letter to the head of the English department at West Point and he sent me a letter back. I spent two years in grad school to get a master’s, then spent three years on the faculty. Two years at Florida State (University), fully funded. The Army covered it all. When I first got there, I called the head of the English department at West Point and asked him, ‘What are my orders?’ He said, ‘Call me in two years when you have your degree.’
“Two years later, off to the Military Academy. I taught composition and Literature for three years to some of the brightest kids in America — a very rewarding assignment. You get to teach some of the brightest kids in America. I was teaching composition and literature, so I was teaching them how to write. It was a lot of fun.
“I never had a problem with classroom discipline,” Moore said, laughing. “They always leaped to attention when I walked in the room. They’d all stand up and then the head of the cadet class reports. Tells me if everybody is there, or who is missing.
“I got there as a captain and went to major while I was there.”
After West Point, Moore spent a year at the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, also home to the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks maximum-security prison.
“When you tell people you were at Leavenworth, they look at you kind of funny,” Moore said. “I like to tell people that I was at Leavenworth as a student, not an inmate.”
Next up was orders to Fort Hood, where he stayed for three months before heading off to Bosnia. Moore recalls:
“When I reported in, I was assigned as the S3 (staff operations officer) of a battalion, and the commander calls me in and says, ‘Congratulations. Glad to have you. Don’t unpack. We’re going to Bosnia.’ That was with 1st Cav Division in ’98.”
Moore also served in Korea for another short tour, and by the time he hit 25 years’ service, he decided it was time to retire, which he did in 2003 as a lieutenant colonel after spending a year on III Corps staff.
He went to work as a financial planner for the next 17 years and has been fully retired since 2019. The family has lived in Copperas Cove since 1998, where Moore serves as a deacon, treasurer and Sunday school teacher for First Baptist Church. He also is president of the Friends of the Library Association and is a member of the city-appointed Library Advisory Board.
Looking back at his military years, Moore — who has been back to Guam only once since 1983 — says he is proud of his service and happy with the way things turned out. He never served a combat deployment but had plenty of memorable moments during his time in uniform.
One of those memorable moments was that long-ago first parachute jump.
“I didn’t see much … My eyes were closed,” he said. “It was out of a helicopter. Most people do their first jump out of an airplane, when they go to Fort Benning for jump school. I did my basic airborne at Fort Lee and we didn’t have immediate access to big airplanes, so we did our first jumps out of a Huey.
“You’re sitting on the side of this helicopter with your legs dangling, so you get to look around and see everything around you, and then when you jump, you basically go straight down.
“It was a great career. Very rewarding. Probably my assignment to West Point would be the highlight. Also, being one of the charter members of the Guam (National) Guard. When I was in Germany during the first Gulf War, I was assigned to V Corps, and I guess when the Pentagon flipped the coin to decide who was going to go, they chose VII Corps and sent them. We were doing a lot of rear area support, sending stuff to them.
“I thoroughly enjoyed what I did, and the people I worked with. I was very happy with it.”
