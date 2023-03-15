COPPERAS COVE — When her soldier husband was first stationed at Fort Hood in 2008 and she came back to Central Texas, Killeen High School graduate Julie Moser nearly gave up on her volunteer efforts with various programs designed to help support military spouses.
Now, the longtime Copperas Cove resident is representing the post as 2023 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year Fort Hood.
“I pulled away from a lot of the military spouse stuff when we got to Fort Hood,” Moser said. “We had come from Alaska, and when you come to the largest installation (in the country), it’s overwhelming and people are just mean, pretty much.
“I had a very bad experience at Fort Hood when we first got here, so I just stayed to myself and helped in my community. I said, OK, I’ll just put my volunteer hours in somewhere else. But there was somebody that worked with my husband who found out about us, told his wife to reach out to Marily (Considine, 2013 Fort Hood spouse of the year and volunteer extraordinaire), and she showed up at my house.
“She helped me see a different side of the Fort Hood spouses group, and to be able to speak about my journey. Once I created Pink Warrior Angels, she helped us with growing our organization.”
Pink Warrior Angels is a nonprofit group founded by Moser in 2015, two years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The mission of PWA is to raise money through donations and fundraising events to help people going through cancer treatment.
“Anybody who is in active cancer treatment of any kind, once they’re validated, our board of directors gets together, and we figure out the best use of our money,” Moser said. “We use the funds we raise to give to those who are going through treatment, to help pay mortgage, rent, car notes, medical bills, anything like that. Everyone needs help, whether they have insurance or not.”
For 13 years, Armed Forces Insurance has honored the efforts of spouses from all six branches of the military “who are advocating for others and having a tangible, measurable effect on their communities.”
In a release announcing Moser’s selection, AFI stated:
“Like all military spouses, Moser has her own unique story, bringing hope from tragedy. Being the first in her family to have any type of cancer, let alone at the young age of 39, she found herself navigating through multiple appointments, and surgeries and not being able to work. Once her husband was able to return from deployment to be with her, the family found themselves in financial strain despite having health insurance. Losing the family’s second income, they faced the uncertainty of how to put food on the table, gas for the many appointments, and even keep continuity for their two girls. Moser founded Pink Warrior Angels to help those facing financial toxicity during treatments so they can focus on fighting and staying healthy. Moser has a giving heart and is found throughout her community volunteering with other organizations and accepting calls from strangers to having someone to talk to that has been through the same.”
Moser grew up in a military family and was born at Fort Benning, Ga. She first came to central Texas in the fourth grade, and by the time her dad retired from the Army in 1991 and moved to Indiana, she was in high school and did not want to leave.
“I stayed until I graduated (in 1993),” she said. “I’ve been on my own since I was a junior in high school. I had my own place. I was a good kid. I partied and did those things, but it was different back then. Kids these days don’t go hang out and do things together — they just stay on their phones. We were always gone somewhere, doing something.
“I left here in ’94 with no intention of ever coming back. I wanted to live by the beach and do other things. Well, ultimately, I married my first husband, who then went back into the Army and we ended up in Alaska a couple times.”
Moser wound up divorced and later married her husband, Bob, an E-7 (sergeant first class) at Fort Hood. They have two children and five dogs.
Her cancer journey began nearly 10 years ago as Bob was at home getting ready for a Middle East deployment and Julie noticed something unusual on the skin under her left breast after taking a shower.
“It was an early morning deployment, like 2:30 a.m.,” she said. “When I got out of the shower, I could see a shadow of a brown mark under my left breast. It looked like a burn, like if you’d taken a curling iron, if you will, and burned your skin. My husband said, ‘You should probably get that checked out.’ I was, like, ‘Yeah, yeah, I will.’
“So we sent him off to deployment (and) I took a quick nap, then called my doctor at 8 a.m. and said I needed to be checked out. That same day, she could feel three lumps along this brown line, which then triggered ultrasound the next day, mammogram, biopsy.
“That was on Oct. 10 — which is our anniversary — and then on the 28th, I was working and I had taken a late lunch to run to the post office so I could send my husband a box (care package). I got a phone call from the doctor, and I got my best friend to go with me, and when I went into the (doctor’s) office, she was already crying as soon as we walked in, so I already knew. She hands me the pathology report, and all I see is ‘carcinoma’ at the top.
“I don’t think I remember a whole lot after that.”
After Bob was summoned home, Julie had a double mastectomy, followed by a long, difficult recovery that included a series of post-surgery complications — and an unexpected set of financial problems when she had to leave her job after 14 years working civil service.
“We had just moved into a brand-new home, and I ran out of leave (from work) and we couldn’t figure out how we were going to pay our bills,” she said. “That’s when I learned there are not a lot of programs out there with the big national organizations we know to date. They don’t support in that way. The one organization we did find, you basically had to be bankrupt to get any kind of assistance. You can’t have assets and all this stuff. I was like, ‘Why do I have to be practically homeless to get help? Why can’t they help me with the continuity of what I have?’ So my parents stepped up and paid a lot of our bills, and that’s how — after my treatments and all — Pink Warrior Angels evolved.”
Julie will be representing Fort Hood when she goes to Washington, D.C., in May for an invitation-only VIP event attended by base-level and service branch-level award winners, senior military leaders, elected officials and community partners.
She is not one of the finalists for the overall 2023 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year award, and that is perfectly all right with her.
“I did not advance to the next level, but I’m OK with that,” Moser said. “Being recognized at the Fort Hood level makes perfect sense. It’s an honor. I’ve been nominated several times by different people, including Marily. She’s the one who helped me at the beginning of my journey with breast cancer. She nominated me several years ago, before she passed away (in 2019) — while in hospice, even — and she misspelled my email a couple of different times. So the nomination never went through, because I never accepted it, if you will … because I never got it.
“Since then, I’ve been given her nominations, and I’ve been able to read what she wrote about me. So that was very special to me, because during the time I was supporting her through her lowest points of life … now, 10 years later, I get to be the same person that she was. She inspired me to be a better military spouse and helped me learn how to better help others.
“I’m all about trying to cheer the next person on (and) lift up the next person. You don’t know what the other person is going through. I’m like my mother … I have a servant’s heart. I also need to educate whoever will listen to me about cancer. I was the first one in my family to have it. I have a heart to help others and lift them up — not a handout but to lift them up. That’s what I think is important.”
