COPPERAS COVE — Mary Ann Jack knew from the time she was a little girl that she wanted to be a school teacher, and that is exactly what she did after graduating from college.
“My plan ever since third grade was to go into teaching,” said the New Mexico native who now lives in Copperas Cove with husband Ron, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel. “My second-grade teacher was Mrs. Miller, and she was a big inspiration for me.
“I was always a little bit advanced. I had three brothers and an older sister, and I was always nosy and wanted to watch them do their homework. I grew up in Ruidoso, which is on the edge of the Mescalero Apache Indian reservation, and we would get some of the Mescalero kids in the Ruidoso schools, and they weren’t always up to speed (with their academics).
“There was one student, and she was delayed. Mrs. Miller did not want to put her through summer school, so she asked me to work with her and tutor her. I think that was the seed that was planted that made me want to go into teaching.”
Jack, whose father was a Marine Corps lieutenant colonel and fighter pilot who served in World War II and Korea, graduated high school in 1981 in Ruidoso, a mountain resort town in south-central New Mexico. She went to college at an all-female Catholic school in New Orleans that is now part of Loyola University, and later transferred to University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, where she earned a degree in elementary education with a minor in special education, and went to work as a first-grade teacher in the South San Antonio Independent School District.
She enjoyed working with the kids, but there were other issues that caused her to leave the profession altogether after nearly 10 years.
“The students were not the ones that were difficult to navigate,” she said. “It was the co-workers. I went to Incarnate Word (and) I lived on the affluent side of town, and this was the under-privileged side of town, and so I guess to them, I didn’t fit. There was a period in that school district to where the co-workers were toxic, and there was a rash of frivolous lawsuits that were filed against different teachers (by parents), and I didn’t want to be next.
“I left teaching and got a job with Sato, which is the military travel agency. They are now called Carlson Wagonlit. If Uncle Sam signed your paycheck, I did your travel.”
During all this, Mary Ann met a soldier online named Ronald Jack, who was stationed at Fort Sill, Okla., and they hit it off. They met face-to-face for the first time on Valentine’s weekend in 1997 and began a long-distance relationship that lasted for a number of years as the military sent Ron here and there. Finally, in 2008, the couple made it official.
“I met him for the first time in person up in Lawton,” Mary Ann said. “He had family obligations there, so I drove up from San Antonio to see him.
“We would take turns driving up or driving down, and then he came down on orders to go to Germany and … I think it was a few months before 9/11, he went to Bamberg. I flew over to visit him once there. He bounced back and forth between Bamberg and Heidelberg and Afghanistan, and then in 2007, he got stationed at FORSCOM (U.S. Army Forces Command).
“He moved to Atlanta and I was still working military travel. I talked to my boss about it, and she allowed me to telecommute, rather than seeing me leave the company, and so I moved to Atlanta in July 2007 to be with him, and I telecommuted. Then about January or so of ’08, I was busy planning our wedding and he came down on orders to go back to Heidelberg.
“I was so pleased with Uncle Sam, I could have just screamed.
“So I put the brakes on a big wedding, and we decided we’d get married in the backyard. A couple friends, my brother and sister-in-law … there were six people at our wedding, but that didn’t matter. That was 2008. Then, we PCSed to Heidelberg in July of ’08.”
A few months after that, Lt. Col. Jack shipped out again, and Mary Ann found herself on her own in Germany.
“In September-October, he came down on orders to go to Iraq for a year,” she said. “He was to go as a single person and hook up with his unit there. So we had the Christmas ball with the headquarters and then I think it was the day after Christmas when he left. I went with him to the parking lot to say goodbye, went back in the house, and it didn’t hit me that he was gone for about an hour.
“It was just like him going off to work. There was no deployment ceremony or anything like that because he was going by himself. He was going to meet his unit over there.
“Then it hit me. I was in the parking lot of the commissary and this little gal who was bringing my groceries out to my car stopped and hugged me. I went home, unloaded the groceries, and did what I could to stay busy.
“We were living in stairwell housing. Most people who have been in the military are familiar with stairwell housing on post. It’s a whole bunch of apartments all in one building, so I did OK. I had plenty of neighbors to help me.
“We live in times now where we can Skype and email and stuff like that. I got to thinking about how my mom, you know … back then, it was handwritten letters that took a couple weeks to get back and forth. My husband was able to email me and let me know he had made it to Baghdad. He was at Camp Liberty, and he was fine.”
A couple of months after Ron left, Mary Ann broke her ankle. She decided not to tell her husband about it, so as not to worry him while he was in Iraq. That made for a rather interesting Skype call one day when he found out what had happened:
“There are cobblestone streets everywhere in Heidelberg, and I stepped wrong and rolled it and broke it. So one night, we’re on Skype, and he looks behind me and he says, ‘Who’s there?’
“I said, ‘Nobody.’
“He said, ‘I mean it. Who’s there?’
Ron thought his wife had, uh, company, during his absence.
“He said, ‘Whose crutches are those?’ You know, not all military marriages … sometimes stuff happens when the spouse is away. I lifted up my foot and showed him my cast, and he said, ‘Why didn’t you tell me?’”
After getting around on crutches for four months, Mary Ann joined the unit FRG (Family Readiness Group) as treasurer. She was invited to take the position by the colonel, which she was happy to do, with one stipulation.
“It was kinda funny, because the colonel that was downrange with them asked me if I would help out with the FRG. He said, ‘We don’t have a treasurer.’ I said that I’d never done that before, and he said, ‘If you can balance a checkbook, you can do this.’
“So I said, ‘OK, on one condition. When the soldiers in your unit who are deployed with you, when they have a birthday, I want somebody — a captain, their sergeant, whoever — to go up and wish them a happy birthday or send them an email or something. It’s got to be horrible to be downrange on your birthday and not even get a pat on the back, an attaboy, nothing.
“He said, ‘That’s what you want to blackmail me with?’
“I said, ‘Yep.’
“He said, ‘Done.’”
Ron came home after a year in Iraq, had some physical issues taken care of, and the couple enjoyed some traveling and sightseeing through Europe together, and then in July 2011, they came back to the States and were stationed at Fort Hood. Ron was medically retired in 2015 from the 13th Sustainment Command with 29 years, nine months, and 16 days’ total service, and Mary Ann spent eight years as an officer’s wife. Along with FRG treasurer, she volunteered as a committee member for the now-defunct Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant in Copperas Cove, and recently took a job as a clerk in the Cove school district’s special education department.
Looking back at it all, the 59-year-old mother of one and grandmother of one says she enjoyed the military life, and thinks it made her a better all-around person.
“I loved it,” Mary Ann said. “Of course, I cut my teeth on being a military spouse in Germany, where rank is blind among the spouses. Whether you’re enlisted, field grade, or general officer, all the spouses are family. When we came here, there was a definite separation of enlisted and officer wives. They’ve since done away with that, but there was a definite separation then, and I guess it was a holdover from days gone by. It was a learning curve, to say the least.
“I think (being a military spouse) made me more comfortable in my own skin. My husband was always gone, so I couldn’t pick up the phone and say, ‘Now, what do I do?’ For instance, when he deployed to Afghanistan with the 13th — and this is always the way it happens; it never fails — about two weeks after he left, I saw a termites nest starting on the house. I told him, ‘Well, I don’t know what you would have wanted me to do, but this is what I did.’ He was, like, ‘Well, you did the right thing.’
“So, it made me more confident about myself. It also made me more empathetic of other people. You learn to be empathetic more than sympathetic. You learn patience and understanding. All of those qualities are tested in a military spouse. In the military, you see every marital situation you could imagine. The struggling couples; the couples that are just starting out; the couples that are looking at their next stage in life (and) where they’re going next. You try to take whoever you can under your wing and help them, guide them, give them advice, whether they want to take it or not.
“My advice to a young military spouse would be to think twice and act once. Sometimes your first reaction is not going to go over very well.
“Another thing is, I think every spouse, every soldier, should cherish their time and experience at Fort Hood, because Fort Hood is truly a one-of-a-kind Army post. The atmosphere, the people … it may not have been your best experience, but it probably taught you a few things you needed to learn. I think being stationed at Fort Hood is one of the most positive things that can happen for a military career or family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.