COPPERAS COVE — Growing up in small-town Connecticut, Carol Bechtold decided early on that her life was going nowhere and she needed to take charge and do something to give her more and better options.
After graduating from high school in 1970, she went to work as a dental technician, a job she enjoyed but one that left her wanting more.
“I was making less than a hundred bucks a week, and I wanted more out of life,” said Bechtold, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., and a Copperas Cove resident since 1978. “My parents didn’t have the money to send me to college, and I had no other means of getting anything better unless I did something with my life.
“I figured I had two options. One was the Peace Corps, and that just wasn’t too appealing, and then there was the Women’s Army Corps. So I made my first adult decision when I was 20 years old and was sworn into the Women’s Army Corps in May 1971.”
The Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) was created in 1942 to help with the massive World War II effort. The following year, WAAC was given active-duty status and renamed the Women’s Army Corps (WAC). Nearly 150,000 American women served in the Women’s Army Corps during World War II. Many of these served throughout the world with the Army Ground Forces, the Army Service Forces and the Army Air Forces, in a variety of supporting, non-combat roles.
Women in the WAC also served a variety of positions during the Korean War and Vietnam War, and in 1978 the Army did away with the WAC and women were fully integrated into the regular Army.
After raising her right hand, meanwhile, Bechtold was off to basic training at Fort McClellan, Alabama.
She had her eye on a brighter future, but the road to get there got off to a somewhat bumpy start. By the fifth day of boot camp, she was seriously questioning her decision-making skills.
“If I hadn’t made that adult decision, I would have called my mom and told her to come pick me up. I just thought, ‘This is not for me. I can’t be ordered around like this; I can’t march like this.’
“I was always used to being in front for pictures because I’m so short, but in the Army they line you up in order from the tallest girls all the way to the shortest girls. So I was always in the last row. I was sleeping in a bay with 38 other women. I wasn’t used to undressing in front of other women like that. I was not having a good time.”
Boot camp was fairly miserable, but she made it through, and when she went to Fort Sam Houston (San Antonio) for AIT (advanced individual training), the dark clouds started giving way to a little sunshine.
“It was party time there,” Bechtold said. “I was training as a dental assistant, and I didn’t have to be in bed by any certain time. I was treated like an adult. I had to show up every day for school but other than that, I could live on my own. I chose to live in the barracks only because I was broke, but that was a fun time for me.”
When it came time for permanent duty assignments, Bechtold had several interesting destinations in mind. Ultimately, the Army did not agree with any of her choices, but things worked out.
“They asked us where we wanted to go, and I threw around places like Hawaii, Europe … or there was a small base in Massachusetts that I thought I might like to go to because it was near family,” she said.
“They sent me to Fort Huachuca, Arizona. I was, like, where the hell is that?”
Turns out, the dental office where she was assigned to work was also occupied by a handsome young dentist who soon became Bechtold’s husband.
“We got married within three months of knowing each other. The Army really didn’t like it. I was an E-2 and I married a captain. He got sent right away to Korea.
“Now, in order to make the Women’s Army Corps more attractive (to recruits), they put in an incentive that you could get out of the Army after 18 months, if you got married. So that’s what I did. I stayed 18 months and I got out.
“I didn’t want anybody telling me what to do. I still couldn’t get used to that. Plus, I didn’t want to be in the Army anymore — I wanted to be married and have kids.”
As soon as she left the military, Bechtold got herself a passport and a visa, and flew to Korea to be with her husband during his two-year hitch there. It was an unaccompanied tour (no dependents allowed), but when lonely wives began flooding into Korea to join their mates, there was little the Army could do to stop it.
“I just showed up,” Bechtold said. “There was nothing the Army could do about it because all the wives were just showing up.
“It was great. I shopped. I had a houseboy; somebody to do my laundry. I was living the life of Riley.”
After the Korea tour was over, the couple headed back to the U.S. and Fort Devens, Massachusetts. Their oldest daughter was born in 1974, and they adopted another baby a few years later.
“We traveled everywhere. In 1979, we happened to be stationed in Hawaii and we wanted another child — but I did not like childbirth. We read an article in the Honolulu newspaper saying how easy it was to adopt babies from Korea. So we applied and they sent us a picture of this little two-month-old baby and wanted to know if we wanted her.
“I said, ‘Of course I want her!’ So, we met her at the airport when she was about five-and-a-half months old and took her home. Now, she’s 42.”
Now divorced, Bechtold is a retired NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) nurse. She worked at such places as Metroplex Hospital in Killeen, Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii, Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood, and as an infirmary nurse for the state prison system in Gatesville.
Retired for 10 years now, she keeps busy as a “junkyard genealogist,” researching family trees for herself and for other people. She is also a textile artist, creating various things out of different kinds of fabric.
With her 70th birthday coming up later this month, Bechtold said life is great today, and she gives a lot of credit for her good fortune to that first-ever adult decision she made to join the military 50 years ago.
“That was the best decision I ever made,” the grandmother of five and great-grandmother of two said. “It got me out of a little town in Connecticut and showed me the world.
“I have been dreading this next birthday. I don’t feel 70; I don’t act 70. I’m still full of energy. I am thankful for so many things. I am thankful that I have a house that is paid for; I’m thankful for my health. I’m thankful for every single thing in my life.”
