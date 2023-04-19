COPPERAS COVE — Pam Moore won a national championship in high school track and field cross country when she was growing up in California, and one of her options for going to college was the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
“My mother got this idea that I should go to West Point,” the longtime Copperas Cove resident said. “My dad had been in the Marines for a year or two, and that year — 1976 — was the first year they accepted women into West Point.
“When I graduated from high school, we lived in this little town of Susanville (and) there wasn’t a military installation nearby, so I knew nothing about West Point or the military, but I kept getting these Army brochures that talked about their engineering programs and math department … And that was really not me.
“All my mom and dad saw was free education (and) maybe a little prestige, and they knew I would be able to handle the physical stuff. So I kind of went along with it, because I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I went through the application process — I think my mom wrote the essay about why I wanted to be an Army officer — and the physical tests, and the next thing you know, I got accepted.
“Meanwhile, I had also applied for some track scholarships, and so I turned it (West Point) down, much to my parents’ distress. I think I plunged my mom into a depression that summer,” she said, laughing.
Pam was born in Weaverville, California, and graduated from high school in Susanville in 1976. After winning a national championship in track (legendary American track star Jesse Owens presented her award at the awards banquet), she headed on scholarship to California State University, Northridge, where she ran into problems her first year there.
“At that time, they had the top women’s track team in the country,” Moore said. “So I started running there, but I had some injuries and, honestly, I had some bad experiences in college. The coach was a pretty unethical guy, and he wanted me to start taking steroids so that I could continue to compete. I had led a pretty sheltered life, but I knew that was illegal, so I refused him and he just got ugly about it. Told me I was naïve, and I thought the world was black and white, and someday I would grow up and find out that it was really gray.
“It was such a bad experience (that) it made me question why I was devoting so much time to competition. It really did sour me. I finished out the one year there and then that summer … My dad’s lifelong dream had always been to sail around the world in his own boat. He was a dentist at Folsom State Prison — he worked on Charles Manson’s teeth — and he had retired, so he and my mom and one of my brothers and myself, we sailed from San Francisco to the island of Hawaii in a 32-foot sailboat. It took about 23 days to get there.
“That was the first leg of this around-the-world voyage. We had to stay in Hawaii for the winter, and I made the decision to stay. I really didn’t want to go back to school, so I ended up staying in Hawaii and working at a little shopping center over the winter. Then, when it was time for us to continue on sailing, I decided that if I didn’t go ahead and go back to college, I may never finish, so I decided to jump ship and I returned to California and finished college in Sacramento.
“A year-and-a-half later, I flew to Durban, South Africa, and joined up with my parents again. They had sailed across the South Pacific and spent close to a year in Australia. By this time, my brother who had been with them had jumped ship at some point, and so this time it was just the three of us. I spent the next 13 months with them.
“We started in Durban and sailed around to Cape Town, got ready for the south Atlantic crossing. I think it took a week to get to Saint Helena island, and we spent a few days there, then a couple more weeks to get to Brazil. Then we kind of hopped up across through the Caribbean islands, across the equator, and ended up in Virginia. By this time, I had been on the boat for about eight months, and I was seriously trying to figure out my future.”
Armed now with a degree in journalism, Pam decided that the military might be a good choice after all and so she applied for Army Officer Candidate School and got accepted. She reported to Fort McClellan, Alabama, as a private first class for basic training, then headed to Fort Benning, Georgia, for OCS. In fall 1983, she arrived at Fort Lee, Virginia, for officer training.
That was where she met her future husband, Chuck, who was serving as executive officer of a parachute rigger training company.
Chuck remembers the day:
“I went one day to battalion headquarters, and I spotted her,” he said. “She was assigned to a company right across the marching field, and I knew the first sergeant over there, so I called him and said, ‘Hey, I need a little bit of intel.’ He talked to her and found out she was single. I said, ‘OK, I can take it from here.’
“I walked across the field and introduced myself. She actually remembered seeing me when I was down at battalion headquarters. I got a date with her and things kind of progressed from there.”
Pam’s version of events is a little different:
“All I remember is the first sergeant yelling, ‘Hey, LT, are you married?’ I said, no, and then somehow I found out this guy wanted to take me out,” she said. “What Chuck may not have told you is that I had seen him first.
“We were at a briefing — they had all the officers at Fort Lee come together with a team from Fort Bragg that had been part of the Grenada invasion — and where I was sitting in the front row at far right, I couldn’t see them on the stage, the way the seating was. So I got pretty bored, pretty fast, and just started looking around.
“Chuck was in the front row, and he looked like somebody else I knew that I kind of had a crush on. That’s when I first saw him. I didn’t know he ever saw me until he arranged for us to go out on a blind date.”
Nevertheless, the couple got married in 1984 after Pam completed Airborne School and came back to Fort Lee. Six months later, Chuck was sent to Korea and Pam went to Egypt for a training exercise. For a year, they had little contact other than writing letters. They finally linked back up, their first child was born, and they headed off for a five-year stay in Germany.
By the time their second child came along, Chuck and Pam decided it was time for a change. Two active duty soldiers trying to take care of two small kids was difficult, to say the least, but they also wanted at least a somewhat more stable homelife for the family.
“As soon as we got to Germany, it was difficult,” Pam said. “It just seemed impossible. Our son was nine months old and immediately we had to fly my parents out from California, so we could both go out to the field for a month.
“We started thinking pretty quickly that it was time to get out. I really loved being in the military — the teamwork and doing something that counted. When I applied for the military, I wrote an essay and I remember saying that I didn’t want to just have a job I went to everyday; I wanted it to be important.
“I wanted it to count. And that’s something I really did feel in the military. When we were at Fort Lee, my first battalion commander was a really great leader. This was mid-1980s, and the Army was still using a lot of — at least in my field, petroleum and water distribution and supply — Vietnam era equipment. Right at this time, the Army was coming out with new equipment and we tested the new water ROWPUs (Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Units), and the new collapsible bladder storage bags for fuel. All this was new and we would go out to Yakima, Washington, because it was similar terrain to the Middle East, and we tested this new equipment.
“My battalion commander had a way of building up everything we were doing to make it the biggest and the best. A big part of my job was to write all this stuff up, and our reports would go in to the undersecretary of the Army.
“It was hard to leave all that, but by this time, we had a second child on the way and it was just hard.”
Pam got out as a captain in 1988 after five years’ service and became a full time mom and Army wife. She says she missed reporting for duty right away but found quickly that she had plenty to keep her busy.
“I met somebody who had an American friend who had gotten in with a German track team, so I was able to join the track team and compete in German races,” she said. “That was a lot of fun.
“We didn’t live in military housing, but every day I packed up the kids and went to my friends in the housing areas and we would run together. Maybe take turns watching each other’s kids. Then, once or twice a week, we’d hire an older kid to watch all the kids so we could run together. We had German friends, and it was a strong sense of community.
“I think because I was already plugged in with the running, it was more of a relief. There was so much I missed, but at the same time there was more time to pursue friendships and take care of my kids. I didn’t feel at a loss about what to do. The military is very good at creating support systems. We always had battalion spouses groups (and) company spouse — back then we called it a wives’ group.
“We did have some closeness. We helped each other out. Our second son had some respiratory problems as a baby and ended up in the hospital pretty frequently, and I always had help. Chuck might be deployed or out on a field exercise, and I always was able to get support. And I remember helping other people who had to go on field exercises, and keeping their kids.
“It was even beyond that, though. The American friends that I had … If somebody had the opportunity to take a little trip with their husband or do something special, the rest of us were more than happy to help make that happen. So Chuck and I were able to take some little trips and know that our kids were in good hands, and we were able to do that same thing for other people.
“We had a circle with my running friends, and a circle with his battalion spouses group, and my former friends from being on active duty, and then we were very involved in a chapel group. There was always plenty to keep me busy.”
Over the years, Pam has done a lot of freelance writing for Army Times and local publications wherever they were stationed. For seven years, she volunteered as a remote worker for a Fort Worth-based literacy ministry, writing grants and doing publicity.
Eventually, the Moores came to central Texas and Fort Hood, where Chuck retired in 2003 as a lieutenant colonel.
Looking back at her fairly adventurous life and short-lived military career, Pam says she has no regrets. Even after passing on the opportunity to attend West Point, she got a second chance to experience the famed Military Academy along the banks of the Hudson River when Chuck was an instructor there for three years.
“Yes, I got there after all,” she said. “We loved it. It was great. I think if I had never gone into the military and not had that experience as an Army officer, I think I may have felt some pangs of regret. But I really didn’t feel like I missed out.
“I’m really thankful to my parents. They had this really great sense of adventure. Always wanted to go places and do things. My dad grew up in Iowa and somehow got this sailing dream in his head. I don’t know how that happened, but when he was working at Folsom, he took a celestial navigation class at the local junior college and practiced in the backyard with his sextant. That’s how we sailed around the world — with a sextant and charts. We didn’t have any electronics, other than a radio.
“The neatest thing about sailing, I think, was at night. It’s just so beautiful. Sometimes the way the moon would come up … An orange ball. And just the stars, and the phosphorescent glow of the ocean itself when you’re cutting through the water. It’s sparkling and just beyond beautiful.
“We did hit some storms, of course. You just take the sails down and ride it out. It sounds like you’re in a train when the wind is pushing you and you’re leaning — it’s crazy. I never felt like my life was in peril.
“Sometimes I’d be sitting in the front of the boat — the little bowsprit that sticks out — with my legs dangling over the side, and you’d see a whale come by. Sometimes you’d be sitting up there and just smell the fishy smell, and see the spout.
“I still miss that — being out there and how peaceful it was.”
And all these years later, Pam holds onto her love for athletics and physical fitness. She still enjoys running, although she admits to not being as fast or as efficient as she used to be. She also does cycling and takes a couple of fitness classes at Central Texas College.
“I’m slower now, but I still get out there,” she said. “It keeps me off the streets and out of trouble.”
