COPPERAS COVE — Volunteers with a Copperas Cove based veteran service organization reached across county lines to serve those in need in Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville Saturday during the orgranization’s annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway.
Since its inception in 2012, the giveaway has grown into what it is today, with more than 500 baskets given out, chock full of traditional fixings, such as stuffing mix, boxed mashed potatoes, canned goods and a turkey.
Copperas Cove-based Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans has organized the event every year, now receiving support from numerous organizations, businesses and individuals.
One of the businesses that donates regularly to the Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans is Century 21 Premier Realtors of Copperas Cove.
Speaking on behalf of her husband, Robert (“JR”) Herrings of Century 21, Bonnie Piontek-Herrings said she appreciates how giving he is and how much he gives to others.
She said since his childhood, it has been embedded in him to give.
“I was thinking of a quote that I love the most by John C. Maxwell,” Piontek-Herrings said. “It says, ‘The entire population — with one minor exception — is composed of others.’ I love that, because when you realize this is not about you, and that there is a bigger picture, it makes it easy to serve.”
Symbolic of the partnership of the neighboring communities, Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns passed the first basket to Killeen ISD Deputy Superintendent Megan Bradley.
“We’re extremely excited about (helping),” Bradley said. “We honor our veterans, and we are excited that we are given a part of this opportunity.”
Being that the meals go to veterans in the community, Bradley said it is likely that some Killeen ISD students will indirectly be beneficiaries of the meals.
Killeen ISD has partnered with Copperas Cove ISD for the basket giveaway for approximately five years.
“We’ve got kids — and you know kids are my heart,” Burns said. “And I don’t ever want to see a kid do without. I don’t want to ever see a kid suffer. I don’t want a kid to ever not have something that they should have.”
Prior to distributing the baskets, David Hall, president-elect of the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors donated $5,500 to Star Group, money raised from Realtors of the association.
