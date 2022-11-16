COPPERAS COVE — Volunteers with a Copperas Cove based veteran service organization reached across county lines to serve those in need in Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville Saturday during the orgranization’s annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway.

Since its inception in 2012, the giveaway has grown into what it is today, with more than 500 baskets given out, chock full of traditional fixings, such as stuffing mix, boxed mashed potatoes, canned goods and a turkey.

