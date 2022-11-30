COPPERAS COVE — Since he got out of the Army in 2017, former Fort Hood Staff Sgt. Bill Abel has dedicated himself to helping other veterans by volunteering at his local Veterans of Foreign Wars post and also working to encourage people to become more involved in local and national political issues.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re Democrat or Republican, people need to get more active,” said Abel, who serves as senior vice commander for VFW Post 8577 in Copperas Cove. “Everything I do is volunteer work. I just try to make people more aware and bring more of the candidates into Copperas Cove.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.