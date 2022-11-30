COPPERAS COVE — Since he got out of the Army in 2017, former Fort Hood Staff Sgt. Bill Abel has dedicated himself to helping other veterans by volunteering at his local Veterans of Foreign Wars post and also working to encourage people to become more involved in local and national political issues.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re Democrat or Republican, people need to get more active,” said Abel, who serves as senior vice commander for VFW Post 8577 in Copperas Cove. “Everything I do is volunteer work. I just try to make people more aware and bring more of the candidates into Copperas Cove.
“A lot of times, Copperas Cove is ignored. They bring all the candidates to Gatesville, and, honestly, Copperas Cove has more people of voting age than anywhere else in the county. But a lot of people want Gatesville to be in control since it’s the county seat. They don’t want to give that responsibility to Cove and let Cove decide what goes on in the county.
“So, I try and get more candidates to come on down to Cove and talk to people. The main purpose of the VFW is to fight with the government to get them to pass legislation that’s going to help veterans. Whether it be issues with the VA, or anything to do with retirement … making sure that veterans have the help and support that they need, especially those who deployed to combat zones.
“At the end of the day, this is a large military community, and any representative in this area needs to reach out to these organizations to get a firsthand account of what’s going on with the VA system. Me, personally, I don’t think government should be running anything, because everything they run falls apart and is a disaster. But since they are, they should do it right. They need to make sure things are run as efficiently as humanly possible, which is something I feel the government has historically failed on.”
Abel was born in Germany, the son of a military father who spent two years in the U.S. Navy and 20 years in the Army. As a kid, he moved all around the U.S., and spent “a lot” of his early years in Glen Burnie, Md. He attended three different high schools, graduated in 1999, and promptly headed off to the U.S. Army.
“I honestly never anticipated going into the military,” Abel said. “An Army recruiter talked to me about a $20,000 signing bonus back in ’97-98, and that sounded like a lot of money. I ended up going in — didn’t get the signing bonus — on a two-year contract. I didn’t really enjoy those two years at all. So I got out, and a friend of mine was talking about going in the military. I was telling him about all the crap we used to do, like sweeping the rain out of the motor pool, but I guess I forgot about most of the stupid stuff and just remembered the good times, so I went back in, in 2003.”
Abel served a total of 18 years, which included several breaks in service and time in the Army Reserve, when he did part-time duty and worked in telecommunications, installing voice and data lines in businesses and hospitals.
“Around 2008, I started checking in with active duty, seeing if there was anything … the incentives were a little bit better by then, so I went back in. I re-classed from a wire systems installer to a forward observer for fire support. In 2009, came back to active duty, went to Korea and then got stationed at Fort Hood, where I finished out my career.”
He served two combat deployments to Iraq during his time in service — one in 2005 with the 3rd Infantry Division and another in 2011 with the 1st Cavalry Division.
“In 2005, I was a wire systems installer. I was in charge of all the communications systems, fiber optic cables, VoIP phones (make and receive calls using the Internet) for the medivac helicopters … everything on Camp Taji, Iraq,” Abel said.
“In 2011, I was the fire support specialist. We’d take information we got from any patrols, any information that came in from any means, review it all, go over everything, pass the intel on to battalion, let them review it, and then see where we’d send out patrols and everything else.
“I was also in charge of the electronic warfare equipment, like the anti-IED devices we had. I can’t go into too much detail with that stuff, but basically it was the IED countermeasures. Making sure all the vehicles were up and running, and all the equipment had the right frequency set to prevent them from setting off any of the IEDs. Any time we came up with any counter measures, they’d jump like three steps ahead (in technology), so it was a constant learning process.”
He had several close calls during his time in the war and also saw things that led at least partly to his efforts now to try and improve government programs for veterans.
“In 2005, an IED blew up and killed three in the Humvee in front of me. The concussion from the explosion caused me some head trauma and whatnot, but everyone in my vehicle survived. I had some close calls in ’05, and then in 2011, it was just the basic mortar attacks and indirect fire attacks, and everything else like that.
“I have some personal views on the way the war was conducted. Like in 2011, we literally watched them fire off rockets and we were told to stand down and wait for QRF (quick reaction force), which took 45 minutes. So it was like, ok, so we’re just going to sit here and watch them shoot at us?
“I don’t agree with the way the government thinks a war should be run. We’ll just leave it at that.”
Abel was medically retired from the service and has lived in Copperas Cove since 2010. He enjoys his work with the VFW, and says he hopes to see more veterans get involved with the post. Membership in the Cove VFW totals about 900 veterans, but only a small fraction of that play an active role.
“Not only do we help with legislative stuff, the VFW does a lot of community service. We run a bingo system that has allowed us to donate up to $200,000 to local nonprofits, whether it be food banks or whatever. We donate a lot of money to benefit the community as a whole,” the married father of three said.
“We’re constantly doing things, so it’s a great way to give back and help others, whether they are veterans, families of veterans, or not. If you want to improve things, instead of sitting on the sidelines and complaining, this is a good way to get involved.
“This is also a place you can come and talk to other veterans who have been through similar situations as maybe you have been through. You can relate to them in a way that you can’t relate to their civilian counterparts. There’s not a lot of people who can say, ‘Oh, yeah, I went to work today and I got shot at … or, yeah, a bomb blew up a hundred meters away from me.’
“It’s a good way to deal with some of the traumas from combat. To get to know people you can confide in and not have to worry about being looked at as crazy or whatever. The members here can understand in a way that most people can’t.
“Like I said, some places are different. Here at our VFW, I felt comfortable coming in. When I first came in here, they welcomed me with open arms. It’s not always like that. You have to find a place where you can walk in and get to know everybody and see if it’s a place that is going to work for you.
“People should at least go out there and look into it. If one ain’t your cup of tea, try a different one. I mean, the 8577 is the only post in Coryell County, but we have others in Kempner, Killeen, Harker Heights. So there’s plenty to reach out to and see where you fit in and feel comfortable.”
