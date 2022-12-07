COPPERAS COVE — Charlotte Heinze graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1986, went to Texas State Technical College and started working as a dental assistant at a Fort Hood clinic. Life was going according to plan and then she fell in love with a young tank commander who came into the office one day.
“I was working at Billy Johnson Dental Clinic, and Roger had come in for treatment,” Heinze said. “My friend, Jennette Bumgardner, was the one who took care of him. She thought his eyes were beautiful, and knowing I was single, she called me over and introduced us.
“Neither of us thought anything about it at the time. That afternoon, she called him at his unit to talk to him about his appointment. She told him, ‘This is Charlotte,’ and basically set us up on a lunch date.
“A few days later, he came to pick me up for lunch, and me not really knowing him, I let him know I would drive my own car and meet him. We decided to eat at Pizza Hut. When we arrived, we sat in a booth across from each other (and) for the next hour, we talked about anything and everything. It was like there was no one else around and it was just me and him. The best date ever. He then asked me out to dinner, and I accepted. That was September of 1988. We have been together ever since.”
A year-and-a-half after that lunch date, the couple got married and started a 28-year journey together that included assignments at Fort Carson, Colo.; Schweinfurt, Germany; and five combat deployments. Mostly, though, they were stationed at Fort Hood, where Roger spent 26 of his 30 years in the service. A native of New Albany, Ind., who was raised in nearby Elizabeth, he retired four years ago as a command sergeant major.
Charlotte went on from TSTC to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s in marketing and has spent 25 years in education. Now working as Career and Technical Education advisor for the Killeen school district’s Career Center, she taught marketing, business, advertising and entrepreneurship and was DECA advisor at Cove High School, and in 2015, was named secondary teacher of the year in Copperas Cove. She also once served on the Copperas Cove City Council, and as an NCO spouse, she volunteered with a Family Readiness Group, which helps support military spouses and children.
Like a lot of Army wives, she remembers the early days stationed in Germany as a particularly challenging time.
“The best thing about that is I was there when I was younger and my mother prepared us for it,” said Heinze, whose father was a retired sergeant major. “She had it hard back in her day and so she helped us through it.
“We arrived with a nine-month-old and a four-year-old, and Roger was sent to training for a month, two days after arriving. We were in temp quarters, and when our household goods arrived, I had to do it all alone, with two young kids, not knowing anyone. That is what I have to say was the hardest.
“One thing I remember was the plug issue — those that have been to Germany understand this. When you live outside of (regular) quarters, the plugs are a different voltage. Instead of 120, it’s 210, so you have to buy these special transformers. When we finally got quarters on post, they had the regular 120 plugs. Also, in Germany they have very limited American (television) channels. They called it cable but I didn’t call it cable. Everything that they did show was about six months behind. My mom knew this but I didn’t realize it, so she started sending us recordings of shows we liked to watch.”
After they got settled, Charlotte submitted paperwork so she could transfer from Billy Johnson Dental Clinic to the dental clinic on the Schweinfurt military base. She found out that process would take four to six months, so she took a temporary job as a stocker at the commissary. They did not have a car yet, so she bought a bicycle to ride to work.
“I rode the bike each day with the nine-month-old on my chest and the four-year-old on the seat, while I stood and pedaled,” she said. “I thanked the Lord every day that the daycare was at the end of our block, and work would be four blocks away. That was in Copperas Cove blocks — not Dallas blocks, where a block is about five blocks in Cove. Actually, I worked probably six blocks down and the daycare was about two-and-a-half blocks forward of that. So I’d probably do about 10 blocks to work, after I dropped the kids off. You gotta do what you gotta do when you’re there.
“When our car arrived, I continued to ride the bike, because Roger’s unit was a lot further away, so he drove to work. There were a few bumps in the road but nothing we couldn’t overcome. We got to travel while we were there, made a lot of great friends and totally enjoyed our time. The unit support and FRG was great.”
Charlotte was born in Dallas and moved to Copperas Cove when she was in the eighth grade. She graduated from Cove High and went to TSTC, earned her dental assistant certification and went to work at the Fort Hood clinic, while continuing her schooling at the former University of Central Texas in Killeen.
At one time, she was considering a career in obstetrics-gynecology (female reproductive health, pregnancy and childbirth), but that all changed when she met Roger.
“Yes, having kids and stuff kinda detoured me,” Charlotte said. “I know I went from one extreme to the other when I went into marketing. But I found out that was my forte, and so that’s what I did, and it was for the best. The Lord knew what he was doing when he brought us together.”
The couple was planning a large wedding, but those plans were interrupted by the 1990-91 Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. Roger was part of a contingent of more than 25,000 troops from Fort Hood sent to the Middle East. He asked Charlotte if they could go ahead and get married before he left and save the wedding for later, and so they went to the justice of the peace office in Killeen and tied the knot on Aug. 24, 1990, with Roger’s best friend and battle buddy, David Johnson, as a witness.
That massive deployment was a difficult time for Fort Hood families who were left behind, along with the surrounding communities, said Charlotte, who was an FRG leader and also working full-time and raising kids.
“People weren’t mentally, emotionally and financially ready,” she said. “More than half — I’d say 75% — of the wives went back home to their families, which left a lot of vacant homes, a lot of vacant employment.
“It also left a lot of voids in trying to help family members. Half of them moved to other states and cities, and we’re trying to keep everybody together. Back then, social media wasn’t as big as it is now. We had to call and keep them updated; let them know what was going on. None of us received letters … it took six months for the first letters to come. The lines for the phones were horrible over there. Everybody had to wait in line, even your upper officers, because all that wasn’t established yet.
“Things were a lot more tight knit than it is now. The stuff that’s available now wasn’t available then, so we relied on each other. It was easier to have an FRG and do things with the FRG than it is now. We have a lot more (services) available now, but the world has gotten so fast paced. Everybody is doing so much … between all the different sports the kids are in, the clubs you’re in, and stuff like that, and they kind of put the FRG on the back burner.”
One of the highlights of Roger’s career for Charlotte was when he served as regimental command sergeant major for the historic 3rd Cavalry Regiment. Formerly known as the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment “Brave Rifles,” the unit dates back to May 19, 1846, when it was formed as the Regiment of Mounted Riflemen at Jefferson Barracks, Mo.
Under a variety of different names, the unit has seen action in 11 major conflicts throughout history, including the Indian Wars, the Mexican-American War, the American Civil War, the Spanish-American War, the Philippine-American War, World War I, World War II, the Persian Gulf War, SFOR in Bosnia, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Freedoms Sentinel, and most recently Operation Inherent Resolve.
“My best memory is with 3rd CR and Maribel Polanco (when Col. Joey Polanco was in command). This I have to say was the best time ever. The colonel and his wife were the most organized, committed and dependable I have ever been a part of. Being a part of an FRG and working full-time while taking care of three boys was demanding and supportive at the same time. Most supportive group of ladies. The most Christians I have ever been around in an organization like this.”
Looking back at their time together in the military, Charlotte says it was often hectic, and there were a number of what she calls “teachable moments,” but she has no regrets.
“We had a lot of amazing experiences and a few sad ones throughout the 30 years, but nothing we could not get through together,” the mother of three and grandmother of three said. “Just being with Roger and traveling and raising our kids together — the memories we made throughout our time –—makes me smile every day. He is an amazing husband, father and best friend.
“The Lord blessed me with him, and my mom was an amazing role model for me as a military wife.”
For other military spouses, and especially those with careers and kids and volunteer duties, Charlotte says it is important to remember to make time for what matters most.
“It is a lot easier these days, because they don’t deploy as much as they used to,” she said. “But being a part of the FRG, staying busy, and focusing on your family is probably the advice I’d give the spouses. It was essential for me to stay busy. I didn’t mind it. Like I tell all these wives, stay busy so you don’t get depressed (and) don’t do things you shouldn’t be doing.
“But time is the most valuable thing you’ll ever have, and people need to understand that. You can help and do all those things, but you need to remember to do what’s best for you and include your family.”
