DENTON — Pull on your boots and head up to the 94th North Texas Fair and Rodeo in Denton for nine days of live country music, non-stop rodeo action, livestock shows, carnival fun, kid zones and more beginning Friday at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Boulevard.

Along with the usual lineup of professional rodeo events, watch young cowgirls and boys take to the arena on set-aside nights for girls’ goat-tying and breakaway roping, along with calf roping, barrel racing and saddle bronc bustin.’ Other nights feature an all-mule rodeo, open jackpot barrel race and a bull blowout.

