DENTON — Pull on your boots and head up to the 94th North Texas Fair and Rodeo in Denton for nine days of live country music, non-stop rodeo action, livestock shows, carnival fun, kid zones and more beginning Friday at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Boulevard.
Along with the usual lineup of professional rodeo events, watch young cowgirls and boys take to the arena on set-aside nights for girls’ goat-tying and breakaway roping, along with calf roping, barrel racing and saddle bronc bustin.’ Other nights feature an all-mule rodeo, open jackpot barrel race and a bull blowout.
Mighty Texas Longhorns are on display, as well as prized heifers, steers, goats and sheep during the livestock show, and equestrian horsemanship is on display, as well.
Look for barbecue cook offs, photography contests and crafters showcasing needlework, clothing, arts and crafts and home canned goods. And don’t forget the North Texas State Fair Beauty Contest.
Cover your ears against the screams from carnival thrill rides like the Kamikaze, Mega Drop and History of Horror haunted excursion. Ride a 60-foot Ferris wheel, bumper cars, helicopters or a carousel, and any number of kiddie rides, play some midway games and shoot down the slippery eight-lane slope of the Fast Trax super slide.
Tickets for adults are $15 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday,and $30 on Thursday, due to the popularity of the concert performers. Friday, Saturday and Sunday is $20 admission for adults.
Before 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, adult tickets are $15 each, available at the gate entrance only. Seniors and military get $5 off a regular ticket price with proper ID at the gate. Teachers also get a $5 discount with a valid school district ID card. Children ages 7-12 get in for $5 any day of the fair and kids 6 and under are admitted free of charge.
Gate admission includes the fair, rodeo, livestock show and concerts.
Music fans, meanwhile, are in for a treat with the following line-up coming to the Miller Lite Main Stage:
Friday: Aaron Lewis, a Springfield, Vt., native who has recorded with the likes of George Jones, Charlie Daniels, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss and Mickey Raphael, best known as a harmonica player for Willie Nelson.
Saturday: Bellamy Brothers, now celebrating more than 40 years of music success. Howard and David celebrated that longevity with the release of a two-CD collection featuring 20 of their biggest hits and 20 new songs.
Sunday: La Zenda Nortena, a group originally from El Paso that is moving to the top of Mexican regional music within the so-called genre of “northern sax.”
Monday: Jake Hooker & the Outsiders. Hooker, who started playing bass guitar when he was 14, grew up listening to traditional country music from his father’s West Texas country band. He is known for having a passion for country music and for his live stage shows.
Tuesday: Dylan Wheeler, a 24-year-old East Texas native who released his debut EP, “Tell Me If I’m Wrong,” in November 2018 and has made a name as an emerging singer/songwriter in the Texas/Red dirt music scene.
Aug. 24: Kody West, a Denton native with two album releases who has traveled the country headlining concerts and opening for such artists as Charlie Robison, Whiskey Myers and Koe Wetzel.
Aug. 25: Casey Donahew and Stoney LaRue, both established entertainers who consistently sell out venues across the country. Donahew grew from a favorite on the Texas music scene to a national touring act with 21 number one singles. LaRue, born in Texas and raised in Oklahoma, is described as a Renaissance man and troubadour with interests varying from Indian yogis and gurus to Texas barbecue and dance halls.
Aug. 26: Charley Crockett, a double LP is the latest in this guy’s 10 records production in six years. Touring the U.S. and Europe, this 37-year-old late bloomer is developing quite a following.
Aug. 27: Josh Turner, an MCA Nashville recording artist and multi-platinum-selling star, in addition to being a rabid country music fan with his own “Mt. Rushmore of Country Music” that includes legends Randy Travis, John Anderson, Johnny Cash, Vern Gosdin and Hank Williams.
All performances start at 9:30 p.m. each night.
Denton is about 180 miles north of Killeen-Fort Hood; about 38 miles north of Fort Worth. For more information, go to www.ntfair.com.
John Clark is a longtime contributor to the Fort Hood Herald and a former teacher with the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.