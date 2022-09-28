midwives
Courtesy

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Midwives of the Women’s Health Clinic will offer resources and information in front of the hospitals Women’s Health Clinic during Midwifery Week Oct. 2 to 8. The midwives hope to increase patient education on women’s health topics, share available resources and preventative health services not only at Darnall, but also within our military network.

“A midwife is a registered nurse with a doctorate or master’s degree in nursing practice and who takes care of women all across the life span from puberty through childbirth, all the child bearing years, birth control and menopause,” said Kristyn Leftridge, certified nurse midwife and centering pregnancy provider liaison, Darnall. “We do a lot of holistic approaches to prenatal care, general women’s health care, we don’t typical do surgeries, but we do other kinds of procedures.

