Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Midwives of the Women’s Health Clinic will offer resources and information in front of the hospitals Women’s Health Clinic during Midwifery Week Oct. 2 to 8. The midwives hope to increase patient education on women’s health topics, share available resources and preventative health services not only at Darnall, but also within our military network.
“A midwife is a registered nurse with a doctorate or master’s degree in nursing practice and who takes care of women all across the life span from puberty through childbirth, all the child bearing years, birth control and menopause,” said Kristyn Leftridge, certified nurse midwife and centering pregnancy provider liaison, Darnall. “We do a lot of holistic approaches to prenatal care, general women’s health care, we don’t typical do surgeries, but we do other kinds of procedures.
We are trained in straightforward healthy and normal (pregnancies) so when our patients come in the door with relatively straightforward issues, we can actually spend more time doing education on breast feeding, labor pain management, and if they want to go natural or if they want the epidural we can educate them on both of those, if they are choosing a C-section we can educate them on that, we have just more time to really spend with them and go through all the different questions they might not have even anticipated, she added.
The Defense Health Agency and Darnall’s goal is to ensure health and readiness of all women in its care at every stage of life. The organization encourages all women to get recommended well woman exams annually as well as breast cancer, cervical cancer and bone density screenings.
“All forms of obstetrical care are provided at (Darnall) to include maternal fetal medicine physicians who are a subspecialty in Obstetrics,” said Col. Amanda Forristal, chief nursing officer, Darnall. “We offer all forms of gynecological services to include: contraception for females, well woman exams, screenings for cervical cancer and surgeries.”
Forristal added that a goal of midwives for young female soldiers is not just about delivering babies, it’s about holistic women’s health.
“It’s talking to young soldiers about how to be sexually healthy, how to be prepared for their pregnancies,” said Forristal. “Roughly 50% of pregnancies are unplanned, so how can we help them to plan to have a child when they are ready. It’s (about) keeping our soldiers physically fit to serve and not on profile for one reason or another that could be prevented because of their sexual health.”
Besides gynecological and obstetrical care, Darnall’s Women’s Health Center provides pregnancy education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.