KEMPNER — At Camp Cowboy, horses teach humans some very relatable skills and in turn they create a lasting bond.
Monday, Camp Cowboy opened its eighth year with a “Kick-off session” designed to demonstrate some of the skills and challenges that face participants and their equine counterparts. Though the Camp is geared toward helping military veterans, active duty soldiers, first responders, family members and gold star families, organizers explain that some may not have a military affiliation. The ranch hosts three nine-week sessions each year with about 20 participants in each session.
Ranch owner Scott Robison introduced his son, Camp Director Lane Robison, who welcomed the group and introduced other camp officials, all of whom are military vets. The camp’s unique mission statement seems to sum up their philosophy which is “To use the powerful bond shared between horse and man to create an experience that allows veterans and first responders to cope with and heal from the burdens they carry.”
The senior Robison, a 23-year Special Forces veteran, said, “When I retired, I decided that I wanted to do something for others who are out and struggling with issues from military and public service. I founded Camp Cowboy to be a safe haven where people know they belong and are part of a family.”
At Monday’s ‘meet and greet,’ participants for the first session of the year listened intently to Lane Robison as he talked about the nature of horses and why training with them can create a lasting impression of how to connect with another living being on a level when words are not enough.
“While you work with your horse, you may come to understand that you ‘send out’ vibrations, feelings and emotions that the horse can pick up on,” Lane said. “They will get to know you, if you let them, just as you will get to know them. No two horses are the same — just like people.”
Joni Evans, Master Sergeant, US Army Retired, is the Camp’s Director of Programming. She was happy to talk about some of the partnerships that have been created since the programs inception in 2016.
“The camp partners with some amazing organizations who have offered support via technologies such as a state-of-the-art action track chair, which offers mobility to physically impaired participants. The “chariot,” a horse movement simulator for building strength, balance and endurance. And, the Brain Light Pro, a non-invasive light therapy device proven to successfully heal brain tissue damaged from traumatic brain injuries,” according to Evans. “For participants who want and need additional help/healing modalities, we can provide additional support through these devices.”
In 2021 they partnered with Temple VA Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center and in 2022 they began a partnership with the Soldier Recovery Unit from Fort Hood, opening Camp sessions for multiple attendees from each program.
Marina Garcia is a Recovery Therapist in charge of the SRU unit at Fort Hood, and was on hand for Monday’s demonstration. She spoke about the benefits she had seen first-hand from soldiers who attended under her referral.
“Equine therapy is a great resource for many of my soldiers and their families,” Garcia said. “Before we met Scott (Robison) we were referring to a similar facility near McGregor. Robison Ranch is so close it offers a much better plan for our program.”
One of the original founders of the program, Tony Cole, is a 16+ year veteran who medicaly retired from the 7th Cavalry and suffered traumatic brain injury. Cole met Scott Robison through a mutual friend, another military veteran Scott Sjule, who thought the two had similar interests. Following an afternoon of swapping experiences, Robison hired Cole on as ranch manager. Needless to say, the men talked about how they could help others to experience the benefits of the ranch life and the human-horse connection.
The rest is history, through their network, the two brought on others who could use their strengths to develop what is now a vital part of Robison Ranch — Cowboy Camp.
Camp Cowboy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and, according to its founders, “it is the curriculum our nonprofit is founded on.”
Their website says, “Its methods have been proven to lower many symptoms, and sometimes alleviate entirely, symptoms associated with anxiety and depressive disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, and traumatic brain injuries; all of which you know plague many of our Nation’s heroes.”
Many of the program’s participants continue to come to the ranch and contribute through volunteering. Lane Robison compassionately called these big-hearted individuals “give-backs.”
“A ‘give-back’ is someone who has been through one of our sessions and has come here to give back some of what he or she learned.”
The ranch is a working cattle ranch and boarding facility which offers opportunities each session for chances to watch/participate in many ranch activities including vet and farrier visits, opportunities to work cattle, mend fences and observe ranch life.
“It’s not all glamorous,” Evans said. Evans wears a lot of hats at Camp Cowboy. Her official title is Director of Programming / Volunteer Instructor. She keeps the administrative side of the business moving.
“She’s kind of like a den mother,” Scott Robison said.
Moving off to the round pens, Lane Robison chose a beautiful gold and white paint horse to work in front of the gathered group. As the horse moved around and around, Robison explained the kinetic connection between horse and human. He used his voice and tone to communicate with the horse, knowing when to move to execute a turn or a stop.
“You will learn how to do this, how to ‘read’ an animal, how to calm them, how to get the behavior you want and you will make a friend along the way,” Robison said.
