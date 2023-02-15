GEORGETOWN — As the wife of a U.S. Army combat engineer, Dallas native Jennifer Atkinson knows what it is like to send her husband off to war – the fear, anxiety, worry.
As a former staff sergeant with the Army National Guard, the one-time Killeen resident also knows what it feels like to be on the other side of the gate, saying goodbye as she heads off to spend a year in a combat zone in the Middle East.
“I will say, between the two — being deployed and staying at home while your husband is deployed — I would much rather be deployed than be the one at home,” Atkinson said. “It sounds really weird, but when you’re deployed, you know what is going on (and) you know whether you’re safe or not safe. When you’re at home, all you can do is imagine what’s going on.”
Born in Dallas, Jennifer’s mother served in the U.S. Navy, and so she moved around quite a bit as a kid, living in places like California, Virginia, Spain. She graduated high school in southern California in 1992, got married a couple years later and went to college for a while, but wound up leaving school and joining the Army.
“Everybody in my family went to college, but college and I didn’t really get along,” she said. “I was not necessarily cut out for it.
“I got married a couple of years after I graduated, and my (now) ex (husband) enlisted. We ended up in Tennessee and I decided to join the Army. So I joined in ’99, and was stationed at Fort Campbell. Did that for four years, then got out and decided I was going to give college another try. So I ended up back in southern California and, again, college did not work out. I ended up back in Texas, because my folks were here and I had a bunch of friends here. It was just a good place to, you know, catch my breath.
“And then, in absolutely incontrovertible truth that the Army gives you brain damage, a year after I got out, I went, ‘Huh … I kinda miss it.’”
She served as a truck driver on active-duty and enjoyed that job — “I got paid a really decent wage to drive giant Tonka trucks for a living.” — but wanted to do something different, so she decided to join the National Guard as a public affairs specialist with the 100th MPAD (mobile public affairs detachment) at Camp Mabry in Austin. Not long after that, she found out her unit was heading to Iraq.
“Literally my first drill, they said, ‘Hey, welcome to Austin. We’re deploying at the end of the year,’” Atkinson said.
In the meantime, during the year between joining the Guard and leaving for Iraq in January 2005, Jennifer met Fort Hood soldier John Atkinson, a staff sergeant who served for 23 years, including National Guard, Army Reserve, and active duty. He spent 13 years of his career going back and forth between Germany and Fort Hood, a time period when he was also deployed to war multiple times.
“We’ve actually known each other via — even if you didn’t know which year I graduated high school, this will tell you how old I am (48) — we met on a Usenet board. It was like an Internet bulletin board. You would have these Usenet groups that were dedicated to certain topics, and the one we met on was actually dedicated to a writer we both enjoyed. So we had known each other online since John was 17 and I was, like, 20,” Jennifer said.
“When I moved back to Austin, our friend, Chuck, who had known both of us online, said, ‘Hey, you know John Atkinson is stationed at Fort Hood. You should send him a message and have lunch.’ Then he sent John a message and said, ‘Hey, Jen is in Austin now. You should totally go out to lunch.’ So Chuck was kind of our matchmaker.
“I was working full-time for the National Guard, so we went to Wendy’s, real close to where I was working, and we spent three hours just having lunch and talking. What’s funny is, you know how in the military, you get an hour, an hour-and-half for lunch? Well, I ended up an hour-and-a-half late getting back to work. I did a lot of pushups.”
A couple days later, they went to a not-so-great concert at a restaurant on Lake Travis, had another lunch date a couple days after that, and then things started to move pretty quickly.
“We go to lunch, and we go to a (video) game store. We’re both really big gamers,” Jennifer said. “There’s a store in Austin called Dragon’s Lair. It’s all role-playing games, board games, that kinda stuff. We’re browsing around and I come across a game called ‘7th Sea.’ It’s kind of a niche game, and we’re standing in front of this thing, and I said, ‘Ah, 7th Sea, I know the guy who (created) this game. I’ve always wanted to play.’
“John looks at me and he says, ‘Really? Will you marry me?’
“I looked at him and I said, ‘No, we’ll just live in sin for a while.’ I didn’t think anything of it. He goes home, and we’re talking on the phone a couple days later, and he says, ‘So are you ever going to give me a real answer?’
“I was, like, ‘A real answer to what?’
“He said, ‘Well, I asked you to marry me.’
“I said, ‘Holy s—t, you were serious?’”
“He said, ‘As a heart attack,’ and two days later, I had an engagement ring.”
They married in July 2004, with Jennifer heading to Iraq and John getting ready to go to Germany. About a year later, both came home on R&R and had a church wedding, then parted ways again to finish their overseas assignments, reuniting once again in July 2006.
For a while, the couple lived in Killeen, but with Jennifer working at Camp Mabry, they decided to move somewhere halfway between Fort Hood and Austin, and wound up buying a house in Georgetown. Jennifer went on to spend a total of 15 years in public affairs before stepping down in 2018 when she became pregnant.
For a while, Jennifer worked for the city of Hutto, and now has her own business making and selling custom mugs, tumblers and T-shirts for Korean pop music enthusiasts, a type of music for which she describes herself as “a huge fan.” Her business website is www.etsy.com/hk-en/shop/CenTexKPop.
Along with their shared love of video gaming, the Atkinsons also spend a lot of time as members of the local SCA (Society of Creative Anachronism), an international group whose 30,000 members research, teach, learn and re-enact Medieval European culture. John favors combat re-enactments, while Jennifer enjoys such things as calligraphy and creating illuminated manuscripts.
Looking back at all the turns and detours her life has taken, including her nearly 20 years in the military, Jennifer says it has been nothing short of a grand adventure.
“I swear, if I saw my life in a movie, I wouldn’t have believed that it happened,” she said.
“Being deployed to Iraq was the best and worst time of my life. I got to see some incredible people doing some incredible things, and got to see some stuff that, uh … you know, it’s rough. War brings out the best and the worst in people. You get to see some awesome stuff and you get to see some stuff that you kind of wish you didn’t.
“I spent the first half of my tour in Baghdad, and the second was with an aviation brigade up in Taji. There were some really bad days, but there were also days when I got to meet just an amazing number of people. One of the stories I remember was when — it must have been May, so it was getting pretty hot — we were at the little PX there at Camp Liberty, and there was a group of soldiers sitting there. They looked beyond miserable, and we ended up talking to them. They were a National Guard unit from Alaska, and it was the first time (that unit) had been mobilized since World War II. They go into the desert at the beginning of summer, and they were just like, ‘It’s so hot.’
“We were, like, ‘Oh, sweeties, just wait. It gets worse.’
“I was very, very lucky. We got IEDd a couple of times, but nobody got seriously hurt. There were bad days, like being in a convoy and hearing a boom, and then a column of dust and smoke … even if it’s not you, it’s, like, ‘Oh, s—t, what’s going on?’
“I remember one night, I was with the aviation brigade and we’d gone out. We were going to do a sling load into a little bitty combat outpost — drop them some supplies — and so there was cargo suspended beneath the helicopter, and we’re going to drop it into this little open area in the middle of this outpost.
“I can’t remember the pilots’ names but there was a less-experienced pilot paired with a more experienced pilot, and he was going to do the sling load because it was good practice. There wasn’t any danger and he was going to be able to take his time. Well, one of the things that is really weird about Iraq is that everybody knows it’s a desert, and so you think, sand. A lot of people think beach sand, and it’s not. It’s more like talcum powder, and it’s kind of an orangey-brown color, and when it whips up, it almost looks like a creamsicle.
“So he’s coming down and the rotors are kicking up dust, and it just kind of billowed up around us. You couldn’t see anything. It’s at night, so visibility is already limited, and I had on headphones and the pilot was just, like, ‘I’m a little freaked out. I can’t see anything.’ I don’t want to paint him as freaking out, because he wasn’t. But he hadn’t had any experience with those kinds of conditions. You couldn’t see out of the cockpit at all.
“So he’s struggling a little bit, and I remember thinking, ‘This is a really sh—y way to die.’ The other pilot was going, ‘This is why you have instruments. Look at your instruments. You can do this. I’m right here. I’m not going to let anything happen to us.’
“I don’t want to say that was one of the most unique scary experiences, but it was something I look back at now and think, ‘Huh, that was kind of cool,’ but in the middle of it, it was terrifying.
“I think when I graduated high school, if you had told me, ‘You’re going to do this; you’re doing to do that; you’re going to meet this guy and fall stupidly in love in three days and get married,’ I’d have laughed you out of the room.
“It all seems like a really bad plot to a really bad movie. It’s either a Lifetime movie of the week, or a why you don’t meet guys on the Internet movie.
“Honestly, I don’t think I could ever have predicted that I would deploy to a war, meet my husband, had a kid at 44, and opened my own business. I think for all of the twists and turns, I wouldn’t trade it. It’s been a helluva ride.”
