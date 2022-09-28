220909-A-JC790-010

 Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center command team, Col. Daniel Moore, commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Forker Jr., present trophy's and and plaques to Staff Sgt. Phillip M. Hubbard, radiology specialist, CRDAMC, the 2023 winner, and Cpt. Matthew J. Perdue, physician assistant, runner-up, of the CRDAMC Best Medic Competition in a ceremony, Sept. 9. 

 Rodney Jackson

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center named Staff Sgt. Phillip M. Hubbard, radiology specialist, the 2022 winner of the Darnall Best Medic Competition, and Cpt. Matthew J. Perdue, physician assistant, as the runner-up in a ceremony at the hospital Sept. 9.

Six soldiers competed in an eight-event, two-day competition, which included a combat water survival test, day and night land navigation, a combatives tournament and a ruck march. The two will go on to compete in the Medical Readiness Command-West Best Medic Competition in October.

