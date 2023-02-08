Medical, medical logistics and technical instructional staff members from the central Texas community’s education institutions attended the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s open house on Jan. 20.

Darnall staff provided department tours, clinical rotation opportunities for nursing students as well as booth displays that helped inform participants of department specialties and functions. The open house connected area high schools, universities and professional medical organizations with the hospital, and helped them understand that job opportunities at the facility are open to everyone and not just those affiliated with the military.

