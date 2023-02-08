Medical, medical logistics and technical instructional staff members from the central Texas community’s education institutions attended the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s open house on Jan. 20.
Darnall staff provided department tours, clinical rotation opportunities for nursing students as well as booth displays that helped inform participants of department specialties and functions. The open house connected area high schools, universities and professional medical organizations with the hospital, and helped them understand that job opportunities at the facility are open to everyone and not just those affiliated with the military.
Many attendees were appreciative of the chance to explore the variety of department medical fields and careers available here.
Russell Porterfield, career advisor for the Killeen Independent School District, said the school’s initial intent for the visit was to reestablish an agreement with the hospital and to provide the center’s medical assistant students with hands-on experience.
He said, the hospital and the career center shared an agreement prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are so excited to partner with the Army,” Porterfield said. “Any way that we can partner with the community is a great thing and will help our students and our soldiers’ students further their education and their skill set before graduating from high school — just a win-win for all of us.”
The hospital offered 22 information tables from different medical departments as well as some that are under the Darnall umbrella like the Intrepid Spirit Center and the American Red Cross.
The departments of pathology and primary health were of most interest to Chamindika Sirwardana, assistant professor of biology, Texas A&M Central Texas.
“Our students are most interested in traineeship opportunities. Most of our students’ educational focus areas are medical, pharmacy and dental,” Sirwardana said. “For example, if they can work in pathology and gain experience here, they can either apply for jobs here or get other job opportunities.
“We are very interested in trying to build a relationship, because we are just down the street and our students can come here and work,” she added.
For more information on training opportunities at Darnall, contact Brenda Ploof, nurse educator, hospital education and training at brenda.c.ploof.civ@health.mil or 254-553-1972.
