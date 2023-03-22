HARKER HEIGHTS — Elsie Barnes grew up in a military family and once lived in Fort Hood housing, but the Puerto Rico native says she never imagined she would grow up, marry a soldier, and wind up back in central Texas more than 30 years later.
“Not at all,” said the mother of two, who graduated from high school in Mexico City in 1999 and now lives in Harker Heights with her husband, Tony, who is stationed at Fort Hood, and their two children. “When my parents came to visit, we ended up going to visit our house where we lived in Pershing Park when I was a kid. We took a picture in front of that house. It’s still exactly the same. Thirty-five years later, and nothing’s changed.”
Barnes was born in Puerto Rico to a Puerto Rican mom and Dominican dad who was in Special Forces and retired from the U.S. Army as a lieutenant colonel. The family moved around a lot when she was a kid, including stays in Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, Fort Bragg, Fort Benning and Fort Hood.
Being a so-called military brat was difficult at times, but those experiences also led her to become a more well-rounded adult.
“I think as a child, it’s always difficult because you don’t have a steady home,” she said. “You meet people who have been living in their same home their entire life, and you can’t even take your children to show them (your childhood home). The same thing with school.
“I think North Carolina is one of the longest duty stations we ever lived in — six years. So to me, that was home. Then my senior year, we up and moved because my dad got a job as an attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico. That was a big change.
“But now as an adult, I look back at the experience and I think it makes me stand out from the crowd. It makes me a lot more cultured and understanding of other people. Now, it’s an advantage. When I was a child, it really wasn’t. I felt like I was ostracized because I was the only (military) kid in my class — if we were in schools outside the military community. Inside the military, it’s the norm. You know you’re only going to be friends for three years, and you might have a chance of catching back up together, and you might not.”
After graduating high school, Elsie headed to San Antonio, went to school and was working as a medical assistant when she went to rent a car while hers was in the shop and met “the most beautiful man I ever saw.”
“I don’t know if this is something Enterprise still offers, but back then they had a slogan that said, ‘We’ll pick you up.’ They would literally pick you up or drop you off with the rental cars,” Elsie said. “I went to go rent a car and here was the guy behind the counter (who) I thought was so beautiful.
“When I went to go turn in my rental car, I asked him to take me home, because my car was in the shop, and he did. The entire ride, I was, like, ‘We’ve got to go out. Please call me. I think you are beautiful.’ I told him I thought he was the most beautiful man I’d ever seen. He thought it was awkward because you’re not supposed to call men beautiful. I honestly thought, ‘This is going to be the father of my children.’
“I gave him my number and he called three days later. Lo and behold, here we are.”
That was 2005 and the couple got married in 2010.
“He had just graduated from Prairie View A&M University with a master’s degree when we met,” Elsie said. “We got married in March and in June is when he decided he was going to follow his dream of becoming a soldier. He joined the day after his birthday in 2011.
“That first night that we met, he had mentioned to me that although he was graduating with his master’s, he was going to possibly look into the military, because that was something he really wanted to do. He asked me if I was OK with that, and I said, ‘Hey, I’m a military brat. This is my life. Of course, I’m fine with it.’
“He just needed some support and he got it. I didn’t have any problem with it at all. I had more trouble in the civilian world than in the military world. I needed to move … I needed to see other things. I couldn’t stay stagnant too long.”
Elsie stayed in San Antonio while Tony went to basic training and AIT. Instead of reuniting at his first duty station, however, the young bride found out her new husband was heading off to Korea for a year.
The life of a military spouse had officially begun.
“It was very hard,” she said. “We had just gotten married. The first two years, year-and-a-half of our marriage, we weren’t together.”
When he got back from Korea, the couple headed together to Alabama and Fort Rucker. While she was no longer on her own, Elsie says she experienced a bit of “culture shock.”
“Fort Rucker is really just in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by cotton fields and airplanes,” she said. “I think the best part about living there is knowing it’s a two-hour drive to some of the best beaches the United States has to offer. It also provided a lot of opportunities for young couples. We got to enjoy the marriage counseling there. They’re called marriage retreats. We went to several of them. They provided childcare and … you know, after being apart for almost a year-and-a-half, being able to take advantage of those services was really beneficial for our family.”
Their next stop was Wheeler Army Airfield in Oahu, Hawaii, where again Elsie was on her own a lot, and with a new baby.
“Hawaii was a great place, except for the fact that my husband was never home, I had just had a baby, and here I was, (stuck) on this rock,” she said. “I say that because you get island fever. It’s really expensive to fly out of that island. No matter how beautiful it is, it was just really lonely. I always suggest to people, ‘If you guys are going to get stationed in Hawaii, try not to get pregnant.’ There’s so many awesome things to do in Hawaii, and pregnancy and babies limit a lot of that.”
They were in Hawaii for three years, and then on to Fort Hood, where they have been for coming up on four years.
Looking back over the past 12 or so years, Elsie says military life “is definitely an adventure.”
“What is that expression? You have to pull yourself up by your bootstraps? The non-existent bootstraps that you walk in with, you definitely have to learn to get some and pull on them. You’ve got to be resilient; you’ve got to be very independent.
“This lifestyle is not for the weak. Unfortunately, when many spouses get married to someone in the military, they get that, ‘Well, you know what you signed up for.’ Which is not true. You don’t. You haven’t a clue what to expect. People can give you advice and give you information, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to live it for yourself.”
For those spouses just starting out, Elsie offers the following advice from her own experiences:
“My very first struggle — probably my hardest — was when he finished basic and AIT and went straight to Korea for a year. Had we not built a foundation and a strong friendship, we would not have made it. I know a lot of soldiers who are with their (future) spouses for 18 months and then they’re like, ‘Oh, let’s get married.’ My husband and I were together five years prior to getting married. You have got to be really focused on having a strong foundation in your marriage in order to survive the military.
“Also, I think the military provides so many services for families. There’s a whole bunch of resources the military provides for young families, and most young families need to take advantage of it. It’s there for a reason.
“I was (family readiness group) leader when we first got here … for maybe about a year. The FRG has changed drastically compared to how it was when I was a kid. It also has changed since Alabama. When I joined the FRG in Alabama, I had a really good team of people who were willing to help and share and advise. I didn’t know what to do or where to go — like, how do I sign my kids up for daycare?
“There’s not as much need for it (the FRG) now. You’ve got a Facebook page where all the information you need is there. What it’s really used for now is the call tree in case of an emergency. Other than that, you can just get on the spouse’s page and find all the resources that you need. It’s all there.”
Working now as manager for a physical therapy clinic in Harker Heights, Elsie is also an accomplished portrait photographer. She owned her own photography business in Hawaii and in Alabama, and still does photography in her spare time, but mostly set that aside to pursue a degree in psychology. She hopes to become a counselor for military families.
Overall, she says, life as an Army spouse can be a challenging but rewarding experience.
“I think the military has definitely afforded us some opportunities that other careers would not have, and I’m very appreciative of that.”
