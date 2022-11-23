HARKER HEIGHTS — Former Killeen teacher and principal Linda Pelton grew up in a military family with a father who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. When Junious W. Smith was stationed at Fort Hood for three years in the early 1960s, she attended Killeen High School and was a member of the first class of Kangaroos to graduate from a brand-new campus on 38th Street.

“It was just beautiful,” said Pelton, a longtime Harker Heights resident who was born in Caldwell, about 85 miles southeast of Killeen-Fort Hood. “It had air-conditioning, which was unusual back then. The cafeteria was air conditioned; auditorium was air conditioned; the admin suite was air conditioned. That was a big deal in the late ‘50s and middle ‘60s.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.