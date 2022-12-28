HUTTO — Former Texas Army National Guard Capt. Mitch Fuller joined the military when he was 28 years old, partly to earn the educational benefits to help pay for college, but also to continue a longstanding family tradition.
“My grandfather was a World War II veteran; I had a great-uncle who served in Korea; and then my father was a Vietnam veteran,” said Fuller, a resident of Hutto, about 50 miles south of Killeen-Fort Hood who lived in Copperas Cove for about six months when he was a baby, and was stationed for a time at North Fort Hood before his National Guard unit deployed to Iraq in January 2005.
“I figured out about five years ago that I am a descendant of a Revolutionary War veteran. My seventh great-grandfather, Nehemiah Fuller, was in the Revolutionary War. So military service kinda runs through my family, and I always wanted to carry on that tradition.”
Fuller, who spent six months to a year in central Texas when his father was stationed at Fort Hood, was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., and graduated from high school in Cordell, a small town about 100 miles to the west. He enrolled at Southwestern Oklahoma State University to study political science, but dropped out three-and-a-half years later and went to work.
“I joined a fraternity (and) had way too much fun – learned a lot, but also had too much fun,” Fuller said. “So I left and I sold cars for a while, was a paralegal, worked in a grocery store. Eventually, I grew up a little bit. Being in the workforce without a college degree was a real eye-opener, so after a while I figured out that I needed to go back to school. I wanted to be a college professor (and) I wanted to join the military.”
By 1995, Fuller had gone back to college, earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and started graduate school when he enlisted in the Army Reserve. He went to basic training and AIT (advanced individual training) at Fort Jackson, S.C., was trained as an administrative specialist, and continued his education when he was not on weekend and annual military duty.
All was going according to plan, and then the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks shocked the country and put the military on high alert.
“I was in grad school, working on my master’s and my Ph.D., and so I thought I’d do a term in the Army Reserve. There was the extra money for school, and I also wanted to follow the tradition of military service in my family,” Fuller said. “I liked serving more than I thought I would, so I stayed in and got commissioned (as an officer).
“Then 9/11 happens and, of course, that changed everything.”
When his now ex-wife was recruited for a job by Dell computers, Fuller wound up in Texas and transferred to the Texas Army National Guard in 2002. With Guard and Reserve units making up about 45% of the total U.S. force sent to Iraq and Afghanistan, he and everyone else he served with pretty much knew their deployment to the Middle East was inevitable.
“I think we all expected it,” Fuller said. “Anybody that had a pulse on Sept. 11 … once they saw that second plane hit, it was clear we were at war. I was a first lieutenant at that point. I lived in the Kansas City area then, and I thought I was going to be a college professor. Army Reserve officer; college professor; pursuing my Ph.D.
“I was teaching political science at Johnson County Community College and on Sept. 10, 2001, I drove onto Fort Leavenworth to get a new military I.D. I had been promoted to second lieutenant and I drove onto Fort Leavenworth like I was pulling into a parking lot at HEB. Just drive right on post. No problem. No gate guards. It’s just wild to think about.
“I wake up on Sept. 11 and see the second plane hit on CNN. I knew we were at war at that point. I had a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter and my son is born six days later on Sept. 17.”
After four months’ training at North Fort Hood (August to December 2004), Fuller and the 56th Brigade Combat Team, 36th Infantry Division, headed to Iraq for a year-long stay. The unit was spread out across various parts of the country, providing convoy security, one of the most dangerous missions in the protracted conflict.
“I was the brigade adjutant. We had five battalions. Three-thousand soldiers from all over Texas. Two battalions and our brigade headquarters were at Tallil Air Base in the south, and they oversaw convoy security. The other three were dispersed. We had one in Anbar Province; one in Baghdad; and one at Tikrit. So I got to see a lot of Iraq.
“I was in a four-vehicle convoy with our brigade commander just south of Baghdad. I was in the fourth vehicle — I’ll never forget it — and an IED blew up right next to me. I was unharmed. Good Up-Armored Humvee, ear plugs, eye protection … that was probably my closest call. Thankfully, none of us were injured.
“Whenever you’re in a convoy, there’s always something going on. Twelve hours before that — this was about 11 o’clock in the morning — we lost a soldier who was killed in a separate convoy near that exact same spot. But I saw a lot less (danger) than many others. We had soldiers who were in convoys every day, all over Iraq. So when you talk about convoy security, we had soldiers who had enemy contact every day. You didn’t have to be offensive, kinetic operations where you’re kicking in doors and all that.
“One thing I’d like to mention that I’m very proud of is, in 2005 there were over 160,000 boots on the ground in Iraq, and over half of those — 52%, roughly — were National Guard brigades. Texas Army National Guard, Georgia, Arkansas, Louisiana … a lot of southern states. You had a big National Guard presence, and that was living proof of the National Guard and the regular Army working very closely together.
“And it worked very well. That speaks to the leadership of the Army. Their philosophy at that point was ‘we all wear the same uniform.’”
Fuller is a Gold Legacy Life Member of Robert John Lehman VFW Post 10427 in Leander, where he served as post commander for two years. He was hired as full-time director of Government and Public Affairs for the Department of Texas on March 1, 2021, and reappointed as National/State Legislative Chairman by State Commander Lynn Toomer at the 102nd Department of Texas VFW State Convention held in Durant, Okla., in June 2022.
He served on the Cedar Park City Council from August 2007 to May 2014, including two terms as mayor pro tem. In 2016, he was commissioned by Gov. Greg Abbott as an Honorary Admiral in the Texas Navy, the highest civilian honor for a Texan. He was named Leander’s citizen of the year in 2020, and last October, Fuller was one of 10 area veterans to receive a 2022 Congressional Veterans Commendation from U.S. Rep. John Carter for ongoing service to their communities and to the country.
Along with a year in Iraq, Fuller also served temporary duty tours in South Korea and Kosovo during his nine years on active duty with the National Guard. His military decorations include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal (two awards), Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Combat Action Badge.
Looking back at his time in uniform, Fuller says he is proud of his military service, and although he came through the war mostly unscathed, like many other vets, there was a price to pay.
“There was definitely a cost. Combat service affects all of us to one degree or another. I had a divorce waiting on me when I got home (from Iraq). When you’re separated from your family for that long … I really admire the marriages that are able to endure, especially multiple deployments. From about 2003 to 2011, 2012, the Texas Army National Guard had a brigade overseas and another one in the pipeline, constantly.
“I have friends who went through a divorce, and I’ve also got others whose marriages survived.”
Although he has a master’s and a Ph.D. in political science and aspired to a career in politics, Fuller says the seven years he spent in municipal government were enough for now. The father of two enjoys his work with the VFW, and says he looks forward to more success with legislation to help veterans.
“No, no more politics at this point,” he said. “My primary job is legislative public affairs. I’m the chairman of our national legislative committee, so that’s my No. 1 priority. The most important piece of VA health care legislation in history became law this year, which was the PACT Act (a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances). I love what I’m doing with the VFW right now.”
