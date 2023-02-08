COPPERAS COVE — A $750,000 Department of Defense Education Activity grant awarded over a five-year period provided the opportunity for nearly 1,500 Copperas Cove Independent School District students to learn computer coding.

CCISD Director of Digital Learning & Innovation Holly D. Landez said the grant makes it possible to provide rich coding and STEM resources for CCISD’s third through eighth grade students. Hundreds of Copperas Cove students logged on to the one-hour introduction to computer science, designed to demystify code and show that anybody can learn the basics. Students engaged in tutorials on Code.org and Tynker to develop their coding skills.

