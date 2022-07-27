STILLHOUSE HOLLOW RESERVOIR — There are said to be as many as 7,000 lakes of various shapes and sizes all across Texas, with a majority of those in the wetter eastern part of the state, and one of those described by Texas Highways magazine as a “hidden gem” is right here in central Texas.
Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir is a 6,429-acre U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lake with 58 miles of shoreline located along the Lampasas River, five miles southwest of Belton and just south of Harker Heights.
Once known as Lampasas Lake, it was renamed after the various liquor “stills” that were unearthed in limestone hollows along the river as the dam was built.
Construction on the 15,624-feet-long rolled earth fill dam, spillway and dike was started in 1962 and completed in 1968. The reservoir was designed to provide flood control to communities downstream, and it also serves as a water supply for surrounding cities and even as far away as Georgetown, 30 miles to the south.
Along with that, Stillhouse and its clear water, rocky beaches, sandy bluffs and grassy open areas is a popular spot for boating, skiing, swimming, scuba diving, hiking, camping and fishing for largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, white bass, catfish and crappie. There are a number of public access parks along the reservoir, including Dana Peak Park along Comanche Gap Road in Harker Heights.
Along with daily use, the park offers more than 30 campsites that include RV and tent sites with electrical hookups and eight primitive tent sites. There are restrooms with flush toilets and showers, a swimming area with beach, picnic tables and fire rings and a boat ramp. A group shelter available by reservation accommodates up to 80 people.
Stillhouse Hollow Marina, 4596 Simmons Road, just east of Harker Heights along Highway 190, offers 24-hour fishing off the pier and the bank Tuesday through Sunday. They sell live and frozen bait, and there is a full grill that serves up hamburgers described as “the greatest burgers this side of the Colorado River.”
Another popular spot along Stillhouse is Chalk Ridge Falls Park Trail, a beautiful 2.5-mile out-and-back hiking trail on the south side of the dam near the village of Salado. Considered an “easy route,” this hike through the woods includes a small waterfall, is open year-round and takes 50-60 minutes to complete.
After all that activity, how about some wood-fired oven pizza and maybe a little live local music?
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton near Nolanville, is a family-oriented outdoor, covered-seating restaurant that features an incredible selection of Neapolitan-style, thin crust, 12-inch pizzas and an onsite playground with tetherball, Connect Four, ladder golf and corn hole games.
A quick sampling of the menu includes such pies as:
California Dreamin’, a three-cheese blend over basil pesto, fresh cherry tomatoes, herb-crusted chicken, smoked bacon, fresh scallions, cilantro and avocado Caesar dressing.
Margaritaville, another three-cheese blend topped with fresh sliced cherry tomatoes, garden basil chiffonade and a sprinkle of Asiago. Barry White, three-cheese blend, Gorgonzola cheese, artichoke hearts, fresh baby spinach, fresh-grated garlic, topped with a lemon wedge.
My Sharoni, classic deli-sliced pepperoni, three-cheese blend, on a bed of house-crushed tomato sauce. Tailgater, spicy house buffalo sauce, three cheese blend, herb-crusted chicken, smoked bacon, green onions, drizzled with house pesto ranch.
Brooklyn, with pepperoni, fennel sausage, three-cheese blend, house-crushed tomato sauce.
White Rabbit, creamy bed of garlic alfredo, three-cheese blend, fresh spinach, fresh tomato, smoked bacon, herb-crusted chicken, sprinkle of shaved Asiago cheese.
Pizza add-ons include extra cheese blend, Asiago cheese, cheddar cheese, Gorgonzola cheese, red onion, caramelized onions, green onion, cilantro, extra sauce, sliced cherry tomato, arugula, spinach, jalapenos, black olives, basil, bell pepper, crushed garlic and pineapple.
For the ol’ sweet tooth, how about some Splodin’ Smores, with marshmallow cream, melted chocolate, sweetened condensed milk, piloncillo sugar, vanilla and crushed graham crackers wrapped in a wood-fired crust. Or maybe a Sopapizza, with Mexican hot chocolate, cinnamon piloncillo sugar on a wood-fired crust drizzled with local honey. Wash it all down with an impressive assortment of Texas craft beers and wine by the glass, along with fountain drinks, tea, apple juice and milk.
