The 1st Cavalry Division held a change of command ceremony to bid farewell to Col. Neil Snyder, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) outgoing commander, and welcome Col. Timothy Gatlin, incoming commander, July 20 on Cooper Field at Fort Hood.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we all exist to serve the troopers on the field,” said Snyder, as he bid farewell to the unit after two years of command. “This is the Red Team and I am incredibly grateful for having had the opportunity to serve with them.”

