There are moments in life when it can seem as if one is doing a lot, but nothing is getting done. How is it that many can feel as though they are inundated with to-do lists, timelines, deadlines and schedules and yet there is no momentum being gained? The hamster wheel seems irrelevant, and perhaps even non-relatable to the current situation.
However, it is the epitome of the reality many live in, and often times find themselves in. I wonder if a large sum of the population have fallen victim to the facade; the illusion of being busy means significance and purpose is underway, or even in action. What is hard doesn’t mean essential, and what is easy doesn’t mean trivial.
An Author by the name of Greg McKeown has written many books, and one of them being the book called, “Effortless.” He unpacks the adopted thinking that has created the false dichotomy between hard and essential in contrast to easy and trivial. The interesting thing is that if something comes easy, then perhaps there is a trivial concept or approach to reach it. In contrast, anything that is hard must serve a value of higher essentialism than if it were easy.
However, the illustration of professional athletes practicing the same move when at a free throw line was presented. McKeown argued that an NBA player didn’t reach the effortless state from a few days, weeks or months of practice. Rather in came from repetition, and what eventually became second nature.
The more we we practice something, and train the mind and body to do it over and over, then we begin to find an ease to the behavior. It isn’t that it is easy to begin with, but rather the proof of how what seems unattainable can be so through constant repetition, focus, and discipline.
Our soldiers understand this concept as they are placed in the same rotations, the same unforeseen conditions, given the most unrealistic and reactive scenarios, and high tempo with little resources. This is the preparation and purpose of their career. Our soldiers are not meant to be handed things with ease, but they are given very similar scenarios of minimalism and reactivity. This, if we grasp the larger picture of the goal, is for the purpose of grooming for war. Our soldiers do not have a simple 9 to 5 job, or even one that seeks to accommodate the soldier with the most reliable resources, in the most comfortable conditions, with the best tools to accomplish the goal.
Therefore, what if we didn’t relate the easy to being trivial, and the hard to being essential. As our soldiers become more accustomed to this expectation then it eventually becomes second nature to them, they simply know what to expect and how to respond.
It doesn’t have to be hard for them because it is what they are being trained for in the event they are placed in much worse, and harsher conditions. As the support of our soldiers, we want to do our best to make that which is essential — easy, and the hard things seem trivial. There is a patience and special support system it takes to be a part of the life of a soldier.
They endure and see much of the world in forms many others may never see. Therefore, if we can ease the dynamics of their role, then perhaps it could give way for more focus to do the essential so that eventually it becomes easy for them.
The demands will not go away, and the responsibilities will not let up. Yet, our approach and the way we do things can be of service to our lives, and the ones we love who could use the ease.
