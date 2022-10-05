There are moments in life when it can seem as if one is doing a lot, but nothing is getting done. How is it that many can feel as though they are inundated with to-do lists, timelines, deadlines and schedules and yet there is no momentum being gained? The hamster wheel seems irrelevant, and perhaps even non-relatable to the current situation.

However, it is the epitome of the reality many live in, and often times find themselves in. I wonder if a large sum of the population have fallen victim to the facade; the illusion of being busy means significance and purpose is underway, or even in action. What is hard doesn’t mean essential, and what is easy doesn’t mean trivial.

