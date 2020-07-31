One day after the family of fallen Fort Hood soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillen met with President Donald Trump, a few dozen people gathered at the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue to continue asking for justice.
Among the protesters Friday was Julio Acosta, a member of League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, in Dallas.
LULAC has been heavily involved in its show of support for Guillen’s family, as well as the organization of the weekly protests in Killeen, which began on June 12.
“I just want justice — not just for Vanessa but anyone who is a victim of sexual abuse or misconduct,” Acosta said Friday.
The attorney for the family, Natalie Khawam, told the president on Thursday that Guillen had complained of sexual harassment to her family but had not made a formal complaint to her chain of command because she feared retaliation.
Prior to meeting with Trump, Khawam announced the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill that was co-authored by Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, which would allow soldiers to report sexual harassment to an outside agency.
“Under any administration, a bill that protects our servicemen and women should be easily passed,” Acosta said.
AnaLuisa Tapia, director of District 17 of LULAC, told the Herald Friday that there will be a vigil at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at the same intersection in Killeen.
The vigil is part of a national vigil for Guillen that was announced by LULAC Chief Executive Officer Sindy Benavides.
