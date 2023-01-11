dutch helicopter

Members of the 302nd Squadron of the Royal Netherlands Air Force look over one of two new AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopters delivered to their squadron on Robert Gray Army Airfield at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 13. Dutch aviators have operated the D-model Apaches since 1998. The upgrade to the E-model marks the next step in a long-term partnership.

 Eric Franklin, Fort Hood Public Affairs

The 302nd Squadron of the Royal Netherlands Air Force took delivery of two new AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopters at Robert Gray Army Air Field here Dec. 13.

During a ceremony in the unit’s hangar, the two new AH-64E Apache Guardian’s logbooks were handed over to the unit commander. The new Apaches are the first two that will be operated by the unit at Fort Hood. The 302nd Squadron will be responsible for the training of current and future pilots, as well as maintenance technicians in the coming years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.