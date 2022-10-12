NEW BRAUNFELS — It is pronounced New Brawn-fulls and not New Bronze-fulls, and besides being one of the most beautiful spots in the Texas Hill Country, this always popular tourist destination is set to host the annual Wurstfest bash celebrating the town’s German heritage.
This picturesque city of 90,000 just northeast of San Antonio, was established by Prince Carl of Solms-Braunfels, Germany, in 1845, and named after his European home. Known for such attractions as Canyon Lake, the Comal and Guadalupe rivers, and the Gruene Historic District, New Braunfels also has an annual 10-day festival highlighting Bavarian food, beverages and music along with dancing, carnival rides and games, and lots of special events and entertainment.
This year, Wurstfest is set to run from Nov. 4-13 at Landa Park, near the headwaters of the Comal. Regular admission is $20, but admission is free on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 7 to 10. Children 12 and under are always admitted free of charge.
Bring an appetite as typical fare at Wurstfest includes such things as: Sausage cheese balls, sausage on a stick, pork tenderloin, pork schnitzel, wurst kabob, kase krispen, kartoffel krispen, sauerkraut, wurst-n-taschen, kraut-n-taschen, ham hocks and kraut, pork ribs, potato pancakes with sausage, turkey legs, Reuben sandwich, Reuben quesadilla, beer-battered chicken wings, goulash, chicken fried bacon, onion blossom, shrimp on a stick, hamburgers, jalapeño poppers, wurst nachos, wurst taco, fried mushrooms, gumbo, etouffee, German drop donuts, Frito pie, roasted corn, corn dogs, corn-on-the-cob, pizza, fried Oreo cookie, German chocolate cake, apple strudel, bread pudding, German chocolate pie, chocolate-dipped pickles, ice cream, cookies, cinnamon rolls, iced brownies, snow cones, cotton candy, sweet kettle corn and more.
Food and drinks are sold throughout the grounds, and visitors are prohibited from bringing their own food and beverages. Beer sales require tickets, but food vendors will accept cash. ATMs are available throughout the grounds. Drink tickets may also be purchased online.
Seating is provided in all entertainment areas. Guests may not bring personal seating (such as bag chairs) onto the festival grounds. Shirts and shoes are required, and dirndls, lederhosen and silly hats are encouraged.
Parking in the area adjacent to the festival grounds is limited. A shuttle service may be available from local hotel, motel and resort facilities, as well as from some of the major attractions. For more information on transportation, go to rockinr.com/wurstwagen/, call 830-629-9999, or e-mail: wurstwagen@rockinr.com.
Only trained service animals will be allowed onto the festival grounds. All bags entering the festival will be subject to a security check. To avoid delays and streamline the admission process, it is recommended that guests not carry a bag into the festival and approach the entrance gate with ticket, keys, cash, identification and cell phone in your hands. This will allow bypassing the bag check and security wanding process.
A list of prohibited items includes:
Illegal or illicit substances, drugs or drug paraphernalia
Weapons (including knives)
Flammable items or liquids including aerosols and fireworks (includes mace)
Outside food or beverage including alcohol
Balls, frisbees or flying disks
Drones or unmanned aerial vehicles
Laser pens, laser pointers or similar focused light devices
Professional radios or walkie-talkies
Instruments, megaphones, horns or noise makers
For more information on ticket sales, hours of operation, and event schedule, go to wurstfest.com.
Along with the festival, New Braunfels is also home to the legendary Gruene (pronounced “green”) Historic District, an excellent place to get out, walk around and enjoy a Texas fall afternoon.
Check out Gruene Hall, known as “the oldest continually run dance hall in Texas,” where a who’s who of famed musicians have played, including such names as George Strait, Garth Brooks, The Dixie Chicks, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Leann Rimes, Chubby Checker, Bo Diddley, Rodney Crowell, Jerry Jeff Walker, Asleep at the Wheel, Albert Collins, Arlo Guthrie, Billy Jo Shaver, Guy Clark, Merle Haggard, The Mavericks, Lisa Marie Presley, Leon Russell, Townes Van Zandt, Kris Kristofferson, Buddy Guy, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Dr. John, Tanya Tucker and many more.
For more information on other shopping, dining and entertainment attractions in Gruene, go to www.gruenetexas.com.
