NEW BRAUNFELS — It is pronounced New Brawn-fulls and not New Bronze-fulls, and besides being one of the most beautiful spots in the Texas Hill Country, this always popular tourist destination is set to host the annual Wurstfest bash celebrating the town’s German heritage.

This picturesque city of 90,000 just northeast of San Antonio was established by Prince Carl of Solms-Braunfels, Germany, in 1845, and named after his European home. Known for such attractions as Canyon Lake, the Comal and Guadalupe rivers, and the Gruene Historic District, New Braunfels also has an annual 10-day festival highlighting Bavarian food, beverages, and music along with dancing, carnival rides and games, and lots of special events and entertainment.

