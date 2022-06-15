CANYON LAKE — Just 130 miles south of Killeen-Fort Hood is one of the premier outdoor recreation spots in the state of Texas, with nearly 13 square miles of crystal blue water fed by the beautiful Guadalupe River near New Braunfels.
Canyon Lake is a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reservoir built to provide flood control and water supply to area communities, and it also serves as a popular destination for boating, skiing, swimming, scuba diving, parasailing, kayaking, fishing for black bass, striped bass and catfish, hiking, camping, sight-seeing, helicopter tours or just floating the day away on an inner tube or air mattress.
Along with live oak trees, limestone rock and picturesque Hill County terrain all around, you might catch a glimpse of some white-tail deer, fox, roadrunners and other wildlife running to and fro.
This lake with 80 miles of shoreline has eight public parks, 23 boat ramps, two marinas, campgrounds, a golf course, country club and yacht club.
For more information, go to www.canyonlakeguide.com.
Only 25 miles from the lake are the towns of New Braunfels (pronounced New Braun-fuls) and San Marcos, home of Texas State University.
Either one or both are worth a visit anytime.
In New Braunfels, one big attraction is 70-acre Schlitterbahn Waterpark, described as “a staggering variety of (51) river rides, pools, waterslides, and adventures from mild to wild.” An example of some of the park sections and rides here include:
Blastenhoff: features a six-story tower and Master Blaster that uses patented water injection technology, and the surrounding Torrent Wave River combining an endless river with a wave pool.
Surfenburg: home to the uphill water coaster, The Dragon’s Revenge, along with the Kristal River encircling Kiddie Coast, a giant kids’ play area.
Tubenbach features The Falls, the world’s longest tubing adventure, as well as several no-wait attractions and beaches that allow guests to enjoy rides without standing in line.
The Original Schlitterbahn, home of Schlitterbahn Castle with spring-fed water from the nearby Comal River. Shaded by a canopy of trees, there are eight tube chutes, seven kids’ play areas, a wave pool, and swim-up bars with heated pools. Rides on the wild side include the Down Hill Racer and Soda Straws; and on the mild side, the Raging River and the Congo.
Parking is free and guests may bring a picnic from home. There is no charge for tubes, life vests or boogie boards. Please do not bring glass containers or alcohol. All ice chests and picnic supplies are checked upon entry.
For more information, visit www.schlitterbahn.com.
Two must-see rivers run through New Braunfels: the Comal and the mighty Guadalupe. Tubing is a popular pastime on both of these beautiful waterways, although the Guadalupe is known to be a little more rowdy, while the Comal is a more family-friendly experience.
Also plan on a little trip to the Gruene Historic District, home to Gruene Hall, the oldest dance hall in Texas and site of live music every day of the week. Built in 1878, not much has changed with this 6,000-square-foot building with high-pitched tin roof and open-air sides, with a bar in front, small lighted stage in back, and huge outdoor garden and seating area. Among the notables who have performed at Gruene Hall are Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, George Strait, Jerry Jeff Walker, LeAnn Rimes and Gregg Allman.
While you’re in the Gruene area, grab a bite at Gristmill River Restaurant and Bar that boasts former guests including actors John Travolta and Robert Duvall, musicians George Strait and Robert Earl Keen, former Texas governors Rick Perry and Ann Richards, legendary University of Texas football coach Darrell Royal and former San Francisco 49ers head coach Bill Walsh, among others.
If some ice-cold craft beer tickles your taste buds, there are a number of microbreweries in town, including OffRhodes Craft Beer, Guadalupe Brewing Company, New Braunfels Brewing Company and Faust Brewing Company.
Last but certainly not least, take a stroll along the historic Faust Street Bridge that crosses a section of the Guadalupe. This span that dates back to 1887 is known as one of the first toll-free passages across a waterway and one of the state’s last iron-wrought bridges.
John Clark is a longtime contributor to the Fort Hood Herald and a former teacher with the Copperas Cove Independent School District. He is a Kemper resident, published non-fiction author and a personal trainer.
