Outdoor rec 1.jpg

 courtesy photo

MARBLE FALLS — Christmas light lovers will find a hard-to-forget holiday display at the 32nd annual Walkway of Lights alongside Lake Marble Falls, featuring more than 350 colorful sculptures illuminated by more than two million lights.

Hosted by the Marble Falls Chamber of Commerce, this trail of lights is open nightly from 6 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31. Admission is free. Donations are accepted.

