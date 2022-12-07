MARBLE FALLS — Christmas light lovers will find a hard-to-forget holiday display at the 32nd annual Walkway of Lights alongside Lake Marble Falls, featuring more than 350 colorful sculptures illuminated by more than two million lights.
Hosted by the Marble Falls Chamber of Commerce, this trail of lights is open nightly from 6 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31. Admission is free. Donations are accepted.
The walking trail takes about a half-hour to tour. In case of inclement weather, officials decide by 3 p.m. each day whether to open or close. Call 844-635-4448 or go to visitmarblefalls.org before visiting to check the day’s status.
While you are in town, be sure and visit the shops on nearby Main Street and other areas for more holiday displays.
Marble Falls is 60 miles south-southwest of Killeen-Fort Hood along State Highway 281, heading south out of Lampasas. Lakeside Park is at 305 Buena Vista Dr.
The Walkway of Lights is only a part of the Highland Lakes Christmas lights trail that winds through small towns all along Highway 281. Just before you reach Marble Falls, the city of Burnet spreads its holiday cheer at three different locations: The courthouse, Wallace Riddell Park and Hamilton Creek Park.
In Johnson City, visitors will find Lights Spectacular, featuring two million LED lights around mature oak trees at the Pedernales Electric Cooperative headquarters.
Badu Park in Llano is the location for Starry, Starry Nights, with colorful displays lighting up the park and the Llano River. At Granite Shoals, take a walk through the always-growing Christmas by the Highway display just off of RR 1431.
Visit the Lyndon B. Johnson State Park and Historic Site for Christmas traditions from the childhood and adult life of President Johnson.
Visitors can hop in the car and tour the Highland Lakes Christmas lights trail from display to display all season long. Make sure to bundle up in case of cool weather, as there are no drive-through displays, only walking tours through outdoor presentations. It is possible, however, to explore various neighborhoods by vehicle and look for the best-lit houses.
Any trip to the Marble Falls area would not be complete without at least considering a stop at the historic Blue Bonnet Café on Highway 281, serving breakfast all day long and homestyle comfort food since 1929.
The Blue Bonnet is also known for its incredible selection of homemade pie, available by the slice or a whole pie to take home. Piled high with fluffy meringue, the pie choices include apple, no sugar-added apple, cherry, peach, pecan, fudge, chocolate cream, chocolate meringue, German chocolate cream, peanut butter cream, banana cream, lemon cream, lemon meringue, coconut cream and coconut meringue.
And who can talk about going out to see Christmas lights without mentioning Fort Hood’s annual Nature in Lights drive-through extravaganza at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. This five-and-a-half mile-long tradition includes computer-animated displays and light shows, along with other attractions like Santa’s Village, vendor booths and photos with Santa Claus.
As you drive through the park, tune your vehicle Radio Station to 91.9 FM to listen to holiday music.
All vehicles that drive into BLORA on Monday-Wednesday evenings will receive a Collector’s 15th Edition Annual Nature in Lights ornament. (limited one per vehicle, while supplies last).
Admission to Nature in Lights is $20 for cars, mini vans, and pickups; $35 for limos, 15-passenger vans and RVs; $55 for 24-passenger vans; $80 for 47+ passenger vans or larger buses.
How to get to Nature in Lights:
From Fort Hood: Clear Creek Rd or T.J. Mills Blvd. to Old Ironsides Ave., turn right onto Old Ironsides Ave., left onto Martin Dr/East Range Rd., right onto North Nolan Rd. for 10 miles, then left on Cottage Rd.
From Killeen/Copperas Cove: Take Highway 190 to W.S. Young North, to Rancier Ave., turn right on Rancier/FM 439., turn left on Sparta Rd., right on Cottage Rd.
From Temple/Belton: Interstate 35, exit Highway 190 West, exit Loop 121 North, left on to Sparta Rd., right on Cottage Rd.
