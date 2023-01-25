Esports

Sgt. Sebastian "Ruszty" Ochoa, left, a fire support specialist, with U.S. Army Esports Team, U.S. Army Recruiting Command sits in on a morning strategy meeting with all the in-house members of the U.S. Army Esports Team. 

 David Camacho

WASHINGTON — A small tactical unit is deployed into a hostile environment. Their objective: dig in and defend until the end.

Each member of the unit has their specialty; the unit leader calls all the shots, his word is what goes, and he is the one whom decides where the last stand lies. The unit weapons sergeant defends the final location and protects the backs of the other members of the unit. The last member is the unit’s explosives expert. His main purpose is to cause as much damage as possible to the enemy forces.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.