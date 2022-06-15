Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions opened at the Clear Creek Exchange here, June 6, and offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics from smartphones to game consoles.
U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood Commander Col. Chad R. Foster joined Denise Gumbert, Exchange vice president of Services Health Wellness and Telecom, Charlyne Morganfield, Fort Hood Exchange general manager, and Eric Mueller, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, vice president of corporate operations, for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new repair shop.
“The Exchange is committed to making life more convenient for soldiers and families at Fort Hood,” Morganfield said. “Bringing fast and easy tech repair services to the installation strengthens the Exchange’s ability to provide a one-stop shop for everything Fort Hood families need.”
Mueller said this is the first of many repair shops opening on military installations nationwide over the next few months.
“We’ve been working on this partnership for over a year. We have a mobile service where we can do repairs for customers, and today at Fort Hood, we’re opening our first of eight stores throughout the course of the summer,” Mueller said at the ribbon-cutting. “We’re also launching a fleet of 30 vans to hit other military installations to help our service members and their families.”
The store’s repair technicians fix all kinds of technology, regardless of make or model, and the store is an authorized repair provider for Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones.
The store offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets and a one-year limited warranty on all repairs. It also offers a price match guarantee on any local competitor’s regularly-published price for the same repair.
Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walk-in service.
“Our goal is to fix it fast and fix it right,” Mueller said. “And so we stand behind all of our work with a one-year warranty.”
Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
The Clear Creek Exchange is located at Bldg. 4250, Clear Creek Boulevard.
