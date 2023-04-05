MCDADE — Step back in time and get a taste of what the world was like during the days of legendary and historic figures like Robin Hood, King Arthur, William Tell, Galahad, Marco Polo, Joan of Arc, Muhammad, Charlemagne and others at Sherwood Forest Faire’s ongoing Renaissance and Medieval festival in McDade, 35 miles east of Austin.
This family-style event running weekends through April 23 from 10 a.m. to dusk, rain or shine, is designed for all ages and includes a variety of magic shows, jousting tournaments, performances from troubadours, blacksmithing and glass-blowing demonstrations, falconry, juggling, knife-throwing, comedy, music, sword fighting, a castle siege and more.
Meet King Richard and mingle with fairies and forest folk in this 162-acre village and campground nestled in the Lost Pines, where more than 150 live shows are scheduled each day and 170 artisans and marketplace merchants displaying handcrafted leatherwork, clothing, jewelry, pottery, fine art, furniture, games and rides, glasswork, woodwork, metalwork, musical instruments, toys and more.
Pets are not allowed inside the village, except service dogs. No outside food or beverage is allowed. No firearms are allowed. Expect to see guests wearing such costumes as tunics and tights, although jeans and a T-shirt are perfectly suitable attire as well.
The village includes areas on a natural incline with sandy soil, and many accessible routes are natural surfaces that can be difficult to manage but doable for wheelchairs and strollers.
Along with all the ongoing entertainment and other attractions, plenty of belt-busting food and beverage is available, including:
The Fat Friar: Turkey legs, bratwurst, chicken-fried bacon, French fries, Frito pie, sandwiches, cookies.
The Lettuce Inn: Sausage on a stick, Cornish hen platter, baked potato, soup in a bread bowl, smoothies, ice cream floats.
Little John’s Meat Market: Barbecue pork ribs, sandwiches, grilled chicken on a stick, burgers, bratwurst, turkey legs.
BrouHaHa: Boar on a bun, bull on a bun, cat in a bag, dragon toes, ogre toe, Scotch egg, sea pig, Sorcerer’s Surprise, Hufty Tufty Baggins, assorted muffins and pastries, gooey cakes, Heavenly Hubbub Parfait, homemade fried pickles, hot chocolate, shepherd’s pie cup.
Dante’s: Wood-fired brick oven pizza, four-cheese lasagna, meatball sandwich, pasta and meatballs, cheese curds, pretzels, Sivingie (sweet dough), Desvadorka (chocolate and cream layer cake).
The Greek Agora: gyro bowls, chicken Corfu pita, seafood Corfu pita, Mediterranean sausage pita, hummus, Greek salad, gyros.
The Jerusalem Café: Falafel, hummus, stuffed grape leaves, couscous, beef and lamb wraps and plates, kabob, baklava, baklava sundaes, Turkish coffee, Turkish floats.
Marco Polo’s Silk Road Rest Stop: Beer battered fish ‘n chips, orange chicken with vegetable fried rice, egg rolls, mozzarella sticks, mac and cheese, funnel cakes.
Medieval Munchies: Boiled peanuts, cannoli, cinnamon roasted nuts, fish and chips, shepherd’s pie, spinach pie, strudel, stuffed peppers, tenderloin sandwich, baked chicken dinner, fried oysters on a bun.
Merlin’s Favorites: Bangers and mash, blooming onion, bourbon chicken over rice, fried artichokes, fried mushrooms, fried olives, fried pretzels, fried veggies, funnel cake, Hungarian goulash, onion rings, pork rinds, sausage, elephant ears, fried bananas, fried cookies.
Maid Marian’s Creperie: Soft serve pineapple, vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, cookies and cream, butter pecan ice cream.
The Shipwrecked Galley (located in the Gypsy Encampment): Curry goat, curry chicken, vegetable curry, Caribbean French dip, plantains, sweet potato chips, Caribbean chicken sandwich, jerk chicken, barbacoa, empanadas, beans and rice.
The Lions Share Tapas Bar (located near the Jolly Roger Pub): Changing menu featuring gourmet meats like prosciutto, corned beef, and capicola; delectable cheeses such as fontina, bleu, gouda, and assorted cheddars. Served with flat bread and a choice from the Wicked Pickle sidebar.
Sweet Lolli’s Magical Treats: Candy, gourmet malt balls, chocolate dipped cheesecake, frozen chocolate dipped bananas, chocolate dipped worms, peanut brittle.
And don’t forget plenty of liquid libations at eight bars inside the fairgrounds, along with soda and water carts serving water, soda, lemonade and energy drinks. Beer, red and white wine are available, along with Thorin’s Viking Mead and Thorin’s Iron Age Cider.
