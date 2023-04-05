MCDADE — Step back in time and get a taste of what the world was like during the days of legendary and historic figures like Robin Hood, King Arthur, William Tell, Galahad, Marco Polo, Joan of Arc, Muhammad, Charlemagne and others at Sherwood Forest Faire’s ongoing Renaissance and Medieval festival in McDade, 35 miles east of Austin.

This family-style event running weekends through April 23 from 10 a.m. to dusk, rain or shine, is designed for all ages and includes a variety of magic shows, jousting tournaments, performances from troubadours, blacksmithing and glass-blowing demonstrations, falconry, juggling, knife-throwing, comedy, music, sword fighting, a castle siege and more.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.