U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Dominguez had never played golf prior to last Friday’s Ben Hogan Classic Golf Tournament at The Courses at Clear Creek on Fort Hood, but he was hoping for good things and maybe a chance to play a few more rounds in the future.

“I’m enjoying it,” Dominguez said, as he and a group of fellow sergeants first class gathered under a pavilion at the golf course Friday morning, waiting for the tournament to get underway. “I’ve never done anything like this before. I’m looking to maybe get into it, but I’m still not sure whether I’m going to like it or not. But I think this is going to be a great experience for me.”

