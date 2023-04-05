U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Dominguez had never played golf prior to last Friday’s Ben Hogan Classic Golf Tournament at The Courses at Clear Creek on Fort Hood, but he was hoping for good things and maybe a chance to play a few more rounds in the future.
“I’m enjoying it,” Dominguez said, as he and a group of fellow sergeants first class gathered under a pavilion at the golf course Friday morning, waiting for the tournament to get underway. “I’ve never done anything like this before. I’m looking to maybe get into it, but I’m still not sure whether I’m going to like it or not. But I think this is going to be a great experience for me.”
Presented by the Ben Hogan Foundation, along with Fort Hood’s Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation directorate and the Ryan Foundation, the 11th annual three-person scramble tournament was designed as a way to pay tribute and show appreciation to soldiers.
Ben Hogan (1912-1997) was a professional golfer from Texas and considered to be one of the greatest players in the history of the game. Along with the Fort Hood golf tournament, his foundation sponsors multiple scholarship programs in partnership with The First Tee, Texas Wesleyan University, Texas Health Hospital and the Northern Texas PGA. The Ben Hogan Foundation is partnered with The First Tee to build Ben Hogan Learning Centers across the country.
Lisa Scott, board chair for the Hogan Foundation, said prior to Friday’s tournament that her great-uncle, who left the PGA tour in 1942 to join the Army Air Corps and served until 1948, including combat during World War II, would be proud to be a part of the event that is put together at no cost to participants.
“This is one of the favorite events that we do,” Scott said. “We really love coming out here. My uncle was extremely proud of his service. He served in the Army Air Corps and, even as I was growing up, he was extremely patriotic. He always bought American-made cars; always took the time to talk to military people.
“I never got to see him play — he had stopped playing professionally by the time I was born — but he put me through college. My grandmother was his wife, Valerie’s, sister. We used to go over there for dinner (and) I knew him sort of like a grandfather.
“His reputation for being grumpy … I would say he was serious when he was playing golf, but he was more interested in other people than he was in talking about himself. Very humble. My biggest regret is that I didn’t ask him more questions, because I know he would have answered them. I was a kid and I didn’t think to ask, but as an adult, I really wish I would have asked him more about his life.”
Coming down from Austin for the tournament was a team from the U.S. Army Futures Command, including commander Gen. Jim Rainey, deputy commander Lt. Gen. Scott McKean and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Hester.
Just before he teed off at hole No. 1, Rainey said he was glad to be back at Fort Hood for a while, and he was not predicting a win for his team or for himself.
“I will not win,” he said, then walked up and swatted one down the middle of the fairway. “I win in combat, but not on the golf course. I do enjoy being here again. One thing I like about being down in Austin is being close enough to come to Fort Hood and visit.”
Former Fort Hood and III Corps commander Lt. Gen. Paul Funk was on hand to play his seventh time in the Hogan Classic. Like Rainey, the old genera,l now living and taking care of cattle in Coryell County, was quick to thank the tournament sponsors, saying he expected to have a good time, but not to look for him in the winner’s circle.
“This organization and its philanthropic roots are just fantastic,” Funk said. “People from around Texas, and really from around the country, who come in for this … it’s just a fantastic commitment from them to celebrate their Army.
“Do I play much golf? No. But I do hit the ball frequently. I come out a lot to catch the sun, so does that count? I think we’re probably going to hit it frequently today.”
Congressman Roger Williams came out for a few minutes to visit the troops and thank them for their service. Williams said he grew up in Fort Worth and so knew Hogan at one time.
“This is just another example of how the private sector loves these troops,” Williams said. “Of course, the Ben Hogan Foundation does great things. I knew Ben Hogan personally, growing up in Fort Worth, and I think this shows the young men and women here that people do care and are willing to do anything they can to thank them … give them a day off to drive a golf cart instead of a tank.”
Fort Hood and III Corps commander Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe told a crowd gathered for opening ceremonies that included posting of the colors and a cannon blast to signify the 10 a.m. start time, that this was his first time to see the tournament in person, and he was more than impressed. Growing in popularity over the years, all reservations for a chance to play this year were spoken for within 45 minutes, he said.
“On behalf of all the great soldiers and families here, I thank you so much,” Bernabe said, in recognizing the Hogan Foundation and before reminding his troops about an important aspect of what is commonly referred to as “a gentleman’s game.”
“Remember — integrity,” he said, with a smile. “Good luck.”
Meanwhile, Sgt. 1st Class Darryl Deal said this was also his first time to play in a golf tournament. Sitting with a bunch of other E-7s before the round, he said he planned to concentrate on something he considered would probably be the strength of his game and benefit his team the most.
“I plan to win,” Deal said. “I have no clue (how), but I plan to win. My strong point is driving — driving the cart. I’m an excellent driver.”
Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Vlaha, Sgt. 1st Class Orlando Bell and Sgt. 1st Class Robert Pierre were all playing in the same threesome and, unlike some of their buddies, they practiced a little for the tournament and had developed a winning strategy.
“Virtual reality,” Bell said, smiling. “Visualization. I dream about the game all the time. I basically have put together a strategy to beat everybody here.”
Sgt. 1st Class Miguel Melo said he has played before and even been on a winning tournament team, so he was predicting a decent chance for a good outing.
“We did a unit tournament and we won two times in a row, with the team that I had,” Melo said. “So I’m excited to come out here and play. I think it’s great. I’ve practiced a little bit, so I’m excited to see what’s going to happen.”
Results from the tournament were not available.
