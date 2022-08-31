GEORGETOWN — Spelunking is a fancy way of saying exploring caves and there is a place just down the road from Killeen-Fort Hood that offers visitors the chance to climb in and around a series of ancient underground chambers that date back to prehistoric times.
Inner Space Cavern is located along the Interstate 35 frontage road in historic Georgetown, roughly a 45- to 50-minute drive from Fort Hood. This popular attraction is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from May 28 to Sept. 5, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 7 through May 27 and offers three different levels of cave tours, from a basic walking guided tour to an advanced “wild cave” tour, with more than 1.2 miles of passageways open to the public.
The hour-and-a-half Adventure Tour is for beginning spelunkers and all ages. A guide leads explorers along a paved and lighted trail through the largest and most ornate rooms and rock formations. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended, and anything with wheels (strollers, wheelchairs) is not allowed, along with tripods, food and drink.
The intermediate-level Hidden Passages tour is for ages 7 and above, and not recommended for anyone with physical limitations or claustrophobia. Guests are provided with flashlights, and a guide leads the way along an undeveloped trail. Duration is about one-and-a-half hours and closed-toed shoes are mandatory.
For more advanced adventurers, the three- to four-hour Wild Cave tour heads deep underground into a complex maze of passages and chambers that includes hiking, crawling, climbing and squeezing through tight spots. This tour is physically demanding, and participants must be at least 13 years old. A signed waiver is required, and anyone ages 13 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Guests for the Wild Cave tour should wear long pants and a shirt that could become stained or even ruined. A helmet, headlamps, gloves, elbow pads, knee pads and bottled water will be provided. Hiking boots with good traction and ankle support are highly recommended, as well. A clean change of clothing and shoes for afterward could be considered, and an outdoor shower is available.
A new attraction available here is The Saber Tooth tandem zip ride, which carries thrill-seekers 130 feet in the air at up to 33 mph, including 630 feet backward. Anyone can ride, but the minimum height requirement is 42 inches tall, and riders 42 to 47 inches tall must be accompanied by an adult. Maximum weight limit is 300 pounds, or 450 pounds combined for two riders. It is handicap-accessible, but prosthetics are not allowed, and legs must be present to the knee.
Inner Space Cavern was first discovered in 1963 by a Texas Highway Department core drilling team taking soil samples to determine whether the ground was stable enough to support a large highway overpass. As test holes were being drilled through 40 feet of solid limestone, the drill bit suddenly dropped 26 feet into what is now known as Inner Space Cavern.
The first group of explorers went down later that year and Inner Space was opened to the public in the summer of 1966.
For information on tickets prices, tour reservations, and other details, go to innerspacecavern.com.
While you’re down in the Georgetown area, be sure and pay a visit to the famed downtown square, advertised as the “Most Beautiful Town Square in Texas” and a 1997 Great American Main Street Award winner.
Along with admiring the widespread Victorian architecture on dozens of unique shops and stores, there are a number of great places to grab a bite to eat, as well, including the Blue Corn Harvest Bar and Grill.
With a main dining area, full-service bar and tree-covered patio outside, this eatery offers such menu items as:
Fresh guacamole and chips, chile con queso, flash-fried oyster shooters, New Mexico pork verde, spicy Jamaican salad, pecan-crusted chicken salad, farm fried chicken, diablo burgers, BBQ burger, blue crab-stuffed chicken, meat loaf, mac and cheese, chipotle ribeye, grilled smothered pork chop, Baja shrimp tacos, fish tacos, seafood enchiladas, crispy pork enchiladas, ground beef enchiladas and a lot more.
A special brunch menu (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday) features such dishes as migas, Texas steak eggs benedict, avocado eggs benedict, western omelet, spinach and mushroom omelet, spicy smothered breakfast burrito, tacos, enchiladas, Texas Bloody Mary, popsicle mimosa, breakfast margarita and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.