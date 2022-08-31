GEORGETOWN — Spelunking is a fancy way of saying exploring caves and there is a place just down the road from Killeen-Fort Hood that offers visitors the chance to climb in and around a series of ancient underground chambers that date back to prehistoric times.

Inner Space Cavern is located along the Interstate 35 frontage road in historic Georgetown, roughly a 45- to 50-minute drive from Fort Hood. This popular attraction is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from May 28 to Sept. 5, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 7 through May 27 and offers three different levels of cave tours, from a basic walking guided tour to an advanced “wild cave” tour, with more than 1.2 miles of passageways open to the public.

