Tower.jpg

The Hood Army Airfield Tower at Fort Hood helps control the skies over Central Texas 24 hours a day. On Jan. 25, the tower was named the Army Aviation Association of America's Air Traffic Control Facility of the Year during a ceremony at Fort Rucker, Alabama, Jan. 25.

 (Eric Franklin, Fort Hood Public Affairs)

Hood Army Airfield Tower brought home its first Army Aviation Association of America Air Traffic Control Facility of the Year Award following a ceremony held at Fort Rucker, Alabama, Jan. 25.

This award is given to an air traffic control tower unit for contributing greatly to safety or efficiency. It recognizes Fort Hood’s comprehensive training program and other notable group contributions.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.