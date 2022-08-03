When it came to Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans, he had been born to be a soldier, said a family member who spoke with the Herald recently.

But instead of dying a valiant soldier’s death on some faraway battlefield, the Fort Hood soldier was shot and killed in Harker Heights while asleep in his Jeep, just over 2 years ago.

