The family of a 1st Cavalry Division Korean War Medal of Honor recipient presented his medal to the “First Team” during a transfer ceremony at Cooper Field on Thursday.
Rosie Rubin, the daughter of Cpl. Tibor Rubin, a Holocaust survivor born in Hungary who was rescued by the U.S. Army during World War II, and her cousins retired Army Lt. Col. Robert Huntly and Deborah Kessler, conducted the transfer.
The medal — the nation’s highest military award for bravery — was presented to Rubin in 2005 by President George W. Bush. The same medal will be on permanent display at 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters at Fort Hood.
According to Huntly and Keller, this inspired him to move to America and join the Army himself to show his gratitude.
He served in the Korean War with the 1st Cavalry Division, as a member of Company I, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment.
“When Rosie asked me about transferring the Medal of Honor to the 1st Cav Division, I could not think of a better home for his medal to be enshrined,” Huntly said. “He would be so proud it was in a place where past, present and future soldiers could come view his story and medal and hopefully inspire those future soldiers who may be called upon to go above and beyond the call of duty.”
Tibor Rubin’s citation states that on “October 30, 1950, Chinese forces attacked his unit at Unsan, North Korea, during a massive night-time assault. That night and throughout the next day, he manned a .30 caliber machine gun at the south end of the unit’s line after three previous gunners became casualties.”
The citation states that while his efforts slowed the enemy’s advance, he was wounded and captured by the Chinese, then sent to a prisoner of war camp. During his captivity, Tibor Rubin continuously snuck out of the camp to raid enemy food houses and gardens in order to feed his fellow POWs, despite the fact he would be executed if caught. He also provided medical care and moral support for the sick and wounded, which “directly attributed to saving the lives of as many as 40 of his fellow prisoners.”
“The risk Ted (Tibor’s nickname) took and the self sacrifice he displayed to save lives and give hope to his fellow soldiers in the POW camp were extraordinary,” Huntly said.
“It is truly an exceptional story of an unlikely hero who embodied faith, humanity and valor in the most horrific conditions.”
Lt. Col. Sean Castilla, the current commander of 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, said Tibor Rubin represented the best of the 8th Cavalry Regiment and the 1st Cavalry Division.
“We are so grateful that his family donated his MoH to be on display here at Fort Hood for all troopers to see. We honor him in our HQs, with our conference room being named after him,” Castilla said.
“His story is on our walls and is briefed to all new ‘Warhorse’ troopers during newcomer briefings and unit Spur Rides. His story is an example of what is so great about America. An immigrant; liberated from a concentration camp in WWII by the American Army; comes to America and joins the Army out of gratitude; saves his unit in Korea only to be captured and placed into a prisoner of war camp; declining a chance to leave the camp so that he can help his fellow POWs and have a chance to return to America; and, finally, returning to America to continue to serve those in need at Department of Veterans Affairs Medical centers while raising an amazing family.
“He overcame so much adversity and his devotion to duty and love for our great nation are among the reasons we are so proud that he is part of the 8th Cavalry’s lineage. He will forever be a part of Warhorse.”
Tibor Rubin was a prisoner of war for two and a half years, and throughout that time, fellow POWs said he liked to do “good deeds,” said Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, 1st Cavalry Division commander, who attended Thursday’s ceremony at Fort Hood.
“Cpl. Rubin’s care and concern of others contributed to saving the lives of over 40 fellow prisoners, and in April 1953, Cpl. Rubin and his fellow prisoners were freed,” Richardson said.
“Despite Cpl. Rubin’s clear demonstration of bravery and self sacrifice above and beyond the call of duty, his heroic actions were not properly recognized by national leaders until 50 years later. On Sept. 25, 2005, at the age of 76, Tibor Rubin was presented the Medal of Honor at the White House.
“Cpl. Rubin’s story is powerful, and it’s inspirational,” Richardson said. “We are honored to be able to share his personal story with you today.”
Huntly said it was an honor for the family to know Tibor Rubin’s name would be remembered by the soldiers of the 1st Cavalry Division.
“In an age when the term ‘hero’ is often overused, Tibor Rubin, who we remember and honor today with this enshrinement of his medal and story, leaves a true, magnificent legacy of American exceptionalism,” Huntly said.
Tibor Rubin is one of 43 Medal of Honor recipients who earned their medals with the 1st Cavalry Division in the unit’s 100 years of service to the nation, Richardson said. Each has their names and stories etched in placards along Legends Way.
“Cpl. Tibor Rubin, who distinguished himself by extraordinary heroism during the Korean War, is one of the legends we honor on this road and from whom we draw strength from each day,” he said.
“This division earned its distinguished reputation as the world’s premier armored force because of legends like Tibor Rubin, who demonstrated courage and selflessness on the battlefield and while in captivity. We are grateful for his service and sacrifice and will continue to honor him, along with hundreds of other 1st Cavalry Division heroes who made this division what it is today — America’s First Team.”
Tibor Rubin died Dec. 5, 2015, at his home in Garden Grove, Calif. He was 86.
