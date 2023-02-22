Every February for Black History Month, the media loves to highlight the many great heroes of the Civil Rights Movement. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and early advocates such as Frederick Douglas are often talked about non-stop.
While these are all certainly heroes, my heroes tend to be more of a military bent, and they are the kinds of heroes that many others seem to miss remembering because they just aren’t as famous as other names.
My heroes are our Medal of Honor recipients.
Take Pfc. Milton Lee Olive III. Ever heard of him? You should have — he was the first Black American to be awarded the Medal of Honor during the Vietnam War. And after reading his citation, you probably won’t forget him.
According to a story on military.com, Olive was a native of Chicago’s South Side. He was an Airborne soldier with the 173rd Airborne Brigade’s 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, and at age 19, he was already a hardened combat veteran.
The 173rd “Sky Soldiers” was the first major combat unit to arrive in Vietnam in May 1963, and it was two years later in October 1965 that Olive would show the world what the bravery of a young Black soldier from the “Windy City” looked like.
On Oct. 22, Olive was on what was supposed to be a routine patrol with his platoon near Phu Cuong. They had come under varying degrees of fire during the patrol, and he was with his platoon commander and three other soldiers pursuing a band of Viet Cong. Suddenly, one of the enemy turned around and threw a grenade.
His citation reads, “Pfc. Olive saw the grenade, and then saved the lives of his fellow soldiers at the sacrifice of his by grabbing the grenade in his hand and falling on it to absorb the blast with his body.”
The military.com story says he yelled “I’ve got it,” before he tucked it into his middle and moved away from the others. His platoon commander said in a later interview with a journalist that “It was the most incredible display of selfless bravery I ever witnessed.”
Chicagoans, thankfully, did not want to forget this incredible act of selflessness and bravery, so they commemorated his life and courage by naming a junior college, a park and a portion of the McCormick Place Convention Center after him.
On April 21, 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson presented the Medal of Honor posthumously to Olive’s family during a ceremony at the White House.
Men like Olive truly are my heroes, and reading stories such as his make me both want to cry at the loss of a great American and at the same time make me stand taller knowing that men such as these exist. I am truly proud to learn their names.
