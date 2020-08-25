A prominent attorney who represents the family of Spc. Vanessa Guillen has also taken the case of another missing Fort Hood soldier.
Florida attorney Natalie Khawam said by telephone on Tuesday that she is now representing the family of Sgt. Elder Fernandes, who was reported missing on Aug. 19.
Khawam said that the Fernandes family has had an experience that mirrors that of Guillen’s family. Guillen went missing from Fort Hood on April 22, prior to her remains being found in June.
“They have not only been evasive, but they have kept the family in the dark,” Khawam said of the Army’s response to Fernandes’ disappearance, adding that their responses seem to have come from a “script.”
Khawam said the culture at Fort Hood seems to promote bullying and harassment of service members who are victims of sexual abuse and harassment, and that the result is what happens to Guillen, Fernandes and others.
Khawam said her next step will be to try to speak to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
She has also been a supporter of the #IamVanessaGuillen bill, which is legislation currently being written to be introduced to Congress” Khawam said. “It would allow for members of the military who have been sexually abused or harassed to report such claims outside of their immediate chain of command.
“We want a congressional investigation,” Khawam emphasized. “We do not want the Army investigating itself.”
Members of the Fernandes family were in Killeen over the weekend, and met with both the news media and with Army officials at Fort Hood.
On Saturday, the Army confirmed that an open investigation of “abuse sexual contact” involving Fernandes had been opened.
“Sgt. Fernandes reported an incident of abusive sexual contact and that there is an ongoing law enforcement investigation by US Army CID into that report,” said Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam, Public Affairs officer for the 1st Cavalry Division by email on Tuesday. “The chain of command takes all reports of sexual harassment and assault seriously.
“The unit sexual assault response coordinator has been working closely with Sgt. Fernandes, ensuring he was aware of all his reporting, care, and victim advocacy options” Brautigam said. “The unit also facilitated his transfer from a unit who has recently deployed to a different unit within the brigade to ensure he received the proper care and ensure there were no opportunities for reprisals. It would be improper to provide any further updates on the investigation until all involved parties are briefed on the status of the investigation.”
Khawam said that, according to his roommate, Fernandes had exhibited what appeared to be suicidal behavior, and had told the roommate he did not want to return to Fort Hood, likely due to the abuse and harassment to which he had been subjected. The roommate had suggested to Fernandes that he go to a hospital.
Khawam also cited a purported signed document stating that Fernandes was supposed to be in the care of his superior officer, and not simply been dropped off at his residence in the 2700 block of Woodlands Drive in Killeen prior to being reported missing.
“How can they violate protocol, especially for someone who is suicidal?” Khawam asked, adding that she believes the Army is hiding behind HIPPA laws with respect to releasing Fernandes’ medical records.
On Thursday, the Killeen Police Department issued a press release stating that a missing persons investigation had been opened regarding Elder Fernandes.
On the same day, Fort Hood issued a press release asking for information on him. According to another army news release issued on Saturday, foul play is not suspected in his disappearance.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, has sent a letter to Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, concerned about local soldiers who turn up missing or dead.
“I write to express my deep concern regarding the frequency with which soldiers stationed at Fort Hood have died, disappeared, or fallen victim to criminal acts over the course of the last several months,” according to the letter dated Monday..
Fernandes, 23, is approximately 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 133 pounds. He was last seen wearing black Army PT shorts and T-shirt with red athletic shoes.
Those who have any information are asked to contact the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division at 254-287-2722, or the Killeen Police Department at 254-200-7905 with any information that may be helpful in locating him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.