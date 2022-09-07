While inflation has been hitting everyone’s pocketbook this year, Karen Bradshaw, branch manager of the Army Community Services Financial Readiness Branch here, said her office didn’t see a spike in those requesting services until recently.

“There was a bit of a lag. I would say that in the last month, we’ve seen people who we probably wouldn’t have seen before. We’ve been hearing people saying, ‘I’ve used my savings and I’ve been doing OK, but now I’ve pretty much exhausted my savings and I need some help,’” she explained. “We are seeing it more on the Army Emergency Relief side. They come in because they’ve hit a rough patch.”

