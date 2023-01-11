NIINISALO, Finland — From under the cover of a camouflaged observation post, U.S. Army Spc. Chelsea Phillips, a joint fire support specialist assigned to 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment (6-9 CAV), 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, a unit operationally assigned to the 1st Infantry Division in Europe, watches artillery rounds impact in the distance. Peering through her binoculars, Philips observes from about a kilometer away as the shells go screaming into the dirt, sending plumes of debris into the air.

Together, Phillips and U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Hannah Slomkowski, a fire support officer with 6-9 Cav, orchestrate moves on a chessboard. Instead of moving pieces on a tabletop, play is conducted on a much larger scale with explosive metal ordnance. For this reason, their calculations must be exact. Incorrect coordinates mean missed targets, or worse, the wrong ones.

