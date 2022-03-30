A massive brush fire Monday that started at a Fort Hood firing range last week quickly spiraled out of control Sunday into what one official called Fort Hood’s biggest fire of all time, the post reported.
Fire officials said late Monday that the over 33,000-acre fire at Fort Hood was 55% contained as of Monday night; a second 300-acre fire just outside of Fort Hood in Flat was 50% contained.
Current firefighting capabilities include water airdrops by the Texas National Guard, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Texas A&M Forest Service aircraft along with military and Texas A&M Forest Service bulldozers and personnel conducting offensive and defensive operations to suppress and contain the fires.
East and West Range Roads remain closed with only military and emergency services vehicles allowed access.
In a news conference outside the Bernie Beck Gate on Fort Hood Monday, garrison commander Col. Chad Foster, Fort Hood Fire Chief Andrew Lima, and Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman Mary Leathers updated the public on the current state of the Crittenburg Complex fire and its origins.
Lima said the fire was the largest Fort Hood has ever had on post, and explained how it grew so large.
“We did put some fire on the ground to contain the fire, and also it ran on us,” Lima said. “With the wind — it came out like a train, it was moving on us.”
The fire has burned about 15% of Fort Hood’s land, which consists of 214,000 acres in Bell and Coryell counties.
The “Crittenburg Complex” fire consists of three wildfires that burned together, according to information from the Texas A&M Forest Service on Monday morning, and has a “high potential for growth” as crews continue to use airplanes and helicopters to drop water to slow the fire’s spread.
Lima said Fort Hood split the fires into two: the Crittenburg Complex fire that is about 32,875 acres on base at Fort Hood, and the Flat fire which is another 300 acres just north of the base. The fire on base is 45% contained and the Flat fire is about 10% contained, Lima said at the conference. The containment percentages have since increased.
The Texas A&M Forest Service Task Force from McGregor, the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System team, and multiple local fire departments are at Fort Hood battling the fire with ground and air equipment.
Monday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service increased the estimated size of the Fort Hood fire from just over 17,000 acres to 33,000 acres.
Foster said the fire unexpectedly got worse over the weekend as winds increased.
“Late last week, we thought we had things pretty well in hand, but on Sunday we had a pretty significant shift in wind conditions and hotter temperatures on Sunday, too,” Foster said. “In the span of about two hours roughly, winds picked up significantly and the direction of wind changed, which caused the situation to deteriorate quite a bit which led us to kind of where we are now.”
In a news release Monday, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief Wes Moorehead said wildfire conditions have no sign of stopping anytime soon.
“As conditions across a large portion of the state worsen, wildfires that ignite are burning more intensely and are frequently resistant to control,” Moorehead said. “Unfortunately, little to no precipitation is forecast for the immediate future and we expect the current level of wildfire activity to continue for some time.”
However, a line of thunderstorms is expected to hit the Killeen-Fort Hood area late tonight.
Leathers said the Fort Hood fire will likely continue for days to come.
“This is not going to be a 48-hour fire — this fire is going to last several days if not weeks for resources to be vigilant on it and control and monitor it,” Leathers said during the news conference Monday. “We won’t leave this fire, especially with the conditions that Texas is experiencing right now. With that being said, people need to be vigilant out there to do what they can to reduce fire starts.”
Lima and Foster thanked area agencies for their assistance.
“I’m confident and you should be confident right now that we have the assets that we need — and if we do end up needing more, I guarantee you the great state of Texas and the United States Army will be able to provide it,” Foster said.
Thursday and Friday, Fort Hood announced road closures due to smoke from “fires burning on small-arm ranges in the southern training areas.”
By Sunday afternoon, 200 residents from the town of Flat, just north of Fort Hood, were told to evacuate when the fire crossed into civilian territory. The Flat evacuation order was lifted Sunday evening.
While there are no current “mandatory evacuations, emergency officials ask that residents of Flat, Fort Gates, and Gatesville be prepared for evacuations,” the Texas A&M Forest Service said in an update about the fire Monday morning.
On Sunday, large plumes of billowing smoke from Fort Hood could be seen from dozens of miles away in all directions.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.