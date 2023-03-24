Meredith

Col. Ann Meredith, right, was relieved of her duties this week, months after her husband, Col. Jon Meredith, left was relieved of his.

 U.S. Army

Only a few months after her husband was fired from his command position in Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division, Col. Ann Meredith was also fired, post officials told Stars & Stripes this week.

Meredith was reportedly relieved of command of the 89th Military Police Brigade by post commander Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, according to the report.

