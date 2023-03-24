Only a few months after her husband was fired from his command position in Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division, Col. Ann Meredith was also fired, post officials told Stars & Stripes this week.
Meredith was reportedly relieved of command of the 89th Military Police Brigade by post commander Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, according to the report.
She had been suspended since Jan. 5, and Lt. Col. Jeremy Prince is the acting brigade commander.
Meredith’s husband, Jon Meredith — also a colonel — was fired from his position as commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, in October, according to Herald reports.
Stars & Stripes reported that Ann Meredith will not face criminal charges or a court martial and that all punishment was administrative.
Fort Hood has not specified why either officer was under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.