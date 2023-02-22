As we honor the contributions Black Americans made to our nation, the 1st Cavalry Division is also taking time to reflect on the achievements and contributions of the many courageous Black American soldiers who served within our formation.

Though Black soldiers have defended our nation’s freedom since 1775, the cavalry’s ties to Black American history dates to 1866 with the formation of the 9th and 10th Cavalry Regiments began made up entirely of black enlisted soldiers, many Civil War veterans and former slaves. With regimental motto of “We Can, We Will” for the 9th Cavalry Regiment and “Ready and Forward” for the 10th Cavalry Regiment, these soldiers would come to be known as the “Buffalo Soldiers” based on their earned reputation of exhibiting a valiant, fierce fighting style.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.