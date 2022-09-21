Troopers from the 1st Cavalry Division, Horse Cavalry Detachment celebrated with Kerrville, Texas, retired veteran Pfc. James S. Hufnall, who served in 1st Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division during World War II, on Sept. 15 as he received a purple heart on his 100th birthday.

During the celebration, Hufnall was presented with the Purple Heart by Byron Warren, a representative of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

