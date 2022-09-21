Troopers from the 1st Cavalry Division, Horse Cavalry Detachment celebrated with Kerrville, Texas, retired veteran Pfc. James S. Hufnall, who served in 1st Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division during World War II, on Sept. 15 as he received a purple heart on his 100th birthday.
During the celebration, Hufnall was presented with the Purple Heart by Byron Warren, a representative of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
“It’s important we remember the sacrifices all our veterans have made, and that we bring everyone together to celebrate and remember where we come from,” said Nathan Vick, the site administer for the Kerrville Community Living Center.
Born in Waco, Texas, Hufnall served five years in the Army as an assistant farrier and a communications lineman. He was awarded the Purple Heart after he fought in Luzon, Philippines; he has since lost his original medal, which prompted the presentation ceremony during his birthday.
“Due to COVID, it’s been such a long time since we’ve been able to get everyone together to enjoy a celebration of life,” said Robert Livingston, a recreation assistant at Kerrville Veterans Affairs. “Most of our residents are geriatric and haven’t seen a uniform in decades. This will put a smile on their face.”
Kerrville VA Community Living Center currently holds about 40 residents, and their families were also invited to attend this event.
In addition to the troopers from 1st Cavalry Division, soldiers from the 323rd Army Band, stationed at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, provided music for the event.
“We’re truly impressed with the soldiers here; the amount of dedication they have to these events is truly remarkable,” said Vick.
“We keep that history alive and show people they still matter,” said Sgt. Natalie Ramirez, Horse Cavalry Detachment honor guard. “These veterans see us and remember the importance of what they’ve done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.