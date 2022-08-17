MILITARY

On a narrow road off to the right, just before you enter the Fort Hood Bernie Beck Gate, lies he 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, a place that has been keeping the traditions, tactics and horsemanship from the 1800s alive.

There are over 34 troopers who have a variety of jobs throughout the Horse Cavalry Detachment. The troopers who, literally, help make sure hooves meet the ground are the horse farriers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.