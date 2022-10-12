Two Fort Hood commanders were relieved of their duties last week when Maj. Gen. John Richardson IV, commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division, fired two of his brigade commanders — Col. Jon Meredith and Col. Anthony Wilson — due to “a loss of confidence in their judgment and ability to command,” according to a statement from III Armored Corps public information officer Col. Wayne Marotto received on Friday.
Meredith was in charge of the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team; Wilson was commander of the division’s Sustainment Brigade.
According to Marotto, the two firings were not related.
“The cases are not related, and the reliefs were based on two separate investigations,” he said. “To protect the privacy of the individuals involved, the Army does not comment on ongoing investigations.”
A Fort Hood spokesperson provided an update on the status of the base’s investigation into the two commanders.
“The investigation as to the 1CDSB commander is closed and the officer is pending reassignment,” the spokesperson said. “The investigation as to the 1ABCT commander is ongoing. To protect the privacy of the individuals involved, the Army does not comment on investigations.”
The Fort Hood spokesperson said an official change of command would happen at a later date.
“The 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade deputy commander is serving as the acting commander for the brigade and the 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment commander is serving as the acting commander for Ironhorse Brigade,” according to the spokesperson. “Both interim/acting commanders are in place until an official change of command can be completed.”
The Herald’s former Fort Hood reporter, Rose Thayer, broke the news Friday morning with an article published in Stars & Stripes.
