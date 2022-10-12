Two Fort Hood commanders were relieved of their duties last week when Maj. Gen. John Richardson IV, commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division, fired two of his brigade commanders — Col. Jon Meredith and Col. Anthony Wilson — due to “a loss of confidence in their judgment and ability to command,” according to a statement from III Armored Corps public information officer Col. Wayne Marotto received on Friday.

Meredith was in charge of the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team; Wilson was commander of the division’s Sustainment Brigade.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.