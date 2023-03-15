Capt. Justin B. Hayes, a Judge Advocate who serves as the chief of National Security Law for the 1st Cavalry Division Staff Judge Advocate Office, presided over a mock trial presentation held by the American Mock Trial Association (AMTA) at the Baylor University of Law in Waco Feb. 25 to the 26.

“I’ve been judging these competitions since I was a first-year law student back in 2011,” Hayes said. “This is a prime opportunity for educating students that the military has legal jobs that they can engage in because some people don’t even find out that the JAG Corps exists until their final year of law school.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.